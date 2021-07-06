X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Teased His Marvel Studios Return as Wolverine

Beloved X-Men star Hugh Jackman took to social media to share a photo featuring concept art for a Wolverine return at Marvel Studios, igniting speculation about fans about a return, with Ryan Reynolds since confirming that Jackman will be starring in Deadpool 3. Jackman retired as the mutant back in 2017 with Logan, but given that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has undergone some behind-the-scenes changes, including the rights to the X-Men returning to Marvel, this allows for a number of storytelling opportunities that haven’t been possible in the 20 years since Jackman made his debut as the character. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on September 9, 2024.

In addition to posting the fan-created poster, Jackman also shared a photo of himself alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The image of the actor with Feige actually comes from San Diego Comic-Con in 2013, and even in 2020, Jackman has said it’s time to move on, remarking that had the rights to the X-Men been in Disney’s hands previously, it might have been a bit different.

Videos by ComicBook.com

(Photo: Hugh Jackman/Instagram)

“If seven years ago that had happened I’d be like, ‘Oh yeah!’ but I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party — not just for me, but for the character,” Jackman shared with The Daily Beast of Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox. “Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It’s too good of a character not to. It’s kind of like, you’re on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, ‘Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?’ And you say, ‘Sounds good but… no.’ They’re fine with someone else.”

Of course, there is a way that Jackman could still be done with playing Wolverine on a large scale yet also be appearing in Deadpool 3. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been steadily setting the stage for a multiverse, one that could be inhabited by different versions of familiar characters, including Wolverine. Perhaps Jackman joining the MCU even just for a Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 3 before officially passing the torch to another actor wouldn’t be too far out of the question.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jackman reprise his role as Wolverine? What do you think Jackman’s Instagram Story posts mean? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.