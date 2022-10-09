YA Novel Feed to Get Movie Adaptation From 20th Century

M.T. Anderson's best-selling and award-winning YA novel Feed is being adapted for film. According to The Hollywood Reporter. 20th Century Studios has bought the rights to Feed. Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Kalu, who recently graduated from USC, is set to write and direct while Zachary Green will produce. The film will be Kalu's feature directorial debut.

Feed is set in a dystopian future America in a world where internet connections feed directly into the brains of consumers. The plot centers on a love story between Titus Gray, an average teen on a weekend trip to the moon and Violet Durn, a "brainy girl" who has decided to fight the feed. The book, first published in 2002, takes on ideas of data mining, American decay, and out of control consumerism. It was a 2002 National Book Award finalist and was recently named one of Time magazine's 100 best YA Books of All Time. The book also has also frequently appeared on banned and challenged books lists.

Feed will be produced by Kalu and Green's new Bantu Inc. banner which according to THR has the mission to produce socially relevant films from diverse filmmakers and to create impactful social change through the medium of film and television. While Feed will be Kalu's feature debut, he's been gaining quite a bit of attention in Hollywood. Kalu won The Launch: Million Dollar Screenplay Competition and his script, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, was made into a film that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2019. It was released in theaters and on PVOD in 2021. He also recently wrote One Night in Compton for Paramount Players. That project was produced by Kenya Barris.

The Feed adaptation does not currently have a timeline for release.

Are you a fan of Anderson's novel, Feed? Are you excited that it's getting a feature film adaptation? What other YA dystopian novels would you like to see adapted into feature films? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.