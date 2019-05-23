You Could Attend the Hobbs & Shaw Premiere with Idris Elba (And Win a Car)

The Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, is hitting theaters this summer and it will see the addition of an exciting new character. Idris Elba will be playing Brixton, a superhuman villain who has already been dubbed “Black Superman.” Fans are eager to see Elba in the role, and now have a chance to attend the premiere with him. If you donate to the actor’s Omaze campaign, you could accompany him to the premiere AND win the keys to his McLaren 720S Coupe. The actor recently promoted the campaign on his Instagram with a hilarious video.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The campaign boasts getting to know Elba as his “VIP guest” at the premiere where you can “snap lots of photos together.” You’ll also “be among the first to see the characters we know and love from the Fast & Furious series continue their story in this new film.” More importantly, you’ll “score your very own McLaren 720S with the taxes and shipping covered.”

You can apply to the contest here.

If you donate for a chance to win, you’ll be helping W.E. Can Lead. The organization “invisions a world where EVERY girl receives a quality education.” Currently operating in Sierra Leone, the charity “anticipates expanding throughout West Africa and across the continent.” You can learn more about them here.

Since the video above prominently features some jabs at Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock’s infamous ’90s photo, Elba’s co-star re-posted the video to his own Instagram account with a hilarious caption.

“HEY @idriselba you tell those punk kids I’m bald BY CHOICE! This @omazeworld @hobbsandshaw is HUGE. Join us at our Hobbs & Shaw WORLD PREMIERE. See ya there!,” he wrote. You can see the full post here.

In addition to Elba and Johnson, the upcoming movie is set to star Jason Statham (Crank, The Meg) Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Crown), and Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde).

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.