You Have Just Days Left to Stream One of The Greatest Modern Horror Franchises (But Its Future Is Still Up In the Air)

As is always true of the streamer, Netflix has an array of movies coming and going this month, from the unexpected addition of Spider-Man: Homecoming on the first of the month (adding to viewers’ ongoing difficulty keeping track of the Marvel, Sony, and Disney dynamic) to the impending departure of fan favorites like Father of the Bride and 27 Dresses. Also among those upcoming Netflix exits is the entirety of the larger Saw franchise, which will be seeking a new streaming home in a matter of days.

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From 2004’s Saw to 2010’s Saw: The Final Chapter, as well as the spinoffs Jigsaw, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, and Saw X, the most recent of which came out in just 2023, the Saw franchise has been horrifying and mesmerizing audiences for more than 20 years, and they have earned their spot as some of the most celebrated horror films of all time. While that makes it disappointing that Netflix subscribers have (very) limited time left with the movies, it also raises questions about what—if anything—is next for the decades-long franchise.

What’s Next for the Saw Movies?

The Saw collection had only arrived on Netflix a few months ago, but the movies will already be leaving on July 19. Currently, the films are still available to stream on various platforms for a fee, but once they leave Netflix, it isn’t clear which streaming service will be their new (and free with a subscription) home. Beyond just where fans of the films can find them next, though, audiences have some major questions about where the Saw franchise is heading.

As mentioned, it’s been three years since the most recent movie, so the question remains: What, if anything, will be the next step in this decades-old franchise’s future? One recent t has fans discussing exactly that question, particularly as it relates to the cancellation of Saw XI. That sequel movie had originally been scheduled for a 2024 release and was then pushed to 2025 before being scrapped entirely. Fans were understandably devastated by this news, but it also led to subsequent concerns that this meant the franchise as a whole was dead.

Currently, there is no definitive answer about where the Saw franchise is heading now, although it would be a leap to say it’s over. It seems more likely than not that these stories will be back on the big screen eventually; it just isn’t clear what that will look like. Plenty of fan speculation, including on the aforementioned Reddit post, includes that a new movie will come but that it won’t be a direct sequel to Saw X, as Saw XI was meant to be. That’s a very reasonable perspective, but only time will tell if it’s the correct one.

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