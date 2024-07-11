Daisy Ridley’s Young Woman and the Sea Gets Streaming Premiere Date

The highest-testing film in legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s storied career is making its way to streaming this month. Young Woman and the Sea, based on the true story of Olympic swimmer Gertrude Ederle, had a limited theatrical release at the end of May. The chance for a wider audience to see it is finally coming in a little over a week, as Disney announced that the film will make its streaming debut on July 19th.

Like every other Disney movie, Young Woman and the Sea will call Disney+ its streaming home, and that’s the service where fans will be able to check it out when it debuts online next week. There hasn’t been any word yet about a video on-demand or physical release for Young Woman and the Sea.

Daisy Ridley stars in Young Woman and the Sea as Ederle, who famously made the 21-mile swim across the English Channel. The film got its inspiration from the real-life swimmer, as well as Glenn Stout’s book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World.

Young Woman and the Sea follows in the footsteps of other Disney collaborations with Jerry Bruckheimer in the past, having worked together on the National Treasure and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. This film was actually a Pirates reunions in more ways than one, as director Joachim Rønning previously helmed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which Bruckheimer produced.

What Is Young Woman and the Sea About?

You can check out the official synopsis for Young Woman and the Sea below!

“Young Woman and the Sea tells the story of Gertrude Ederle, the accomplished swimmer who was born to immigrant parents in New York City in 1905. Through the steadfast support of her older sister and supportive trainers, she overcame adversity and the animosity of a patriarchal society to rise through the ranks of the Olympic swimming team and complete the staggering achievement – a 21-mile trek from France to England.

“Young Woman and the Sea is directed by Joachim Rønning, with a script from Jeff Nathanson. The film is produced by Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who acquired the rights to Stout’s book back in 2015. In addition to Ridley, the cast of Young Woman and the Sea includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham, Kim Bodnia, Christopher Eccleston, and Glenn Fleshler.”