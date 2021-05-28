Batman’s F-Bomb Trends After Zack Snyder Promises Profanity and Violence in R-Rated Justice League

Zack Snyder dropped a Bat-bomb when he revealed he expects his Justice League director's cut to receive an R-rating for profanity and violence, including "F-bombs" from Batman (Ben Affleck) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). In Zack Snyder's Justice League, the long-fabled Snyder Cut, the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice filmmaker realizes his original vision for the version of the superhero ensemble that was released into theaters in 2017. Unlike the PG-13 version of Justice League completed by Joss Whedon, Snyder predicts his director's cut will be returned with an "R" when rated by the MPAA:

"The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

Explaining the expected R-rating, Snyder said, "There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Snyder released a look at a redesigned and much meaner-looking Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) over the summer, writing of the prickly villain, "How many f—ks do you think he gives?"

Snyder previously released the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - Ultimate Edition on home media, an R-rated version of the film that restored roughly 30 minutes of material cut to guarantee a PG-13 rating for theaters.

"You can have multiple versions and I can show my son and my daughters [the PG-13 version of Batman v Superman] and feel confident that the stuff isn't too crazy," Affleck told EW in 2017, "and then grownups can see the larger version, [which is like] the red-band trailer. They can see the more adult version of that movie."

