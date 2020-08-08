Zack Snyder Releases New Steppenwolf Design for Justice League

Director Zack Snyder is hard at work put together his cut of Justice League for HBO Max. Today, he took a moment out of editing to share the first glimpse at his new design for Steppenwolf, the film's villain. Steppenwolf is a general from Apokolips and herald of Darkseid. Snyder shared the image on VERO. He writes, "Just working today pulled this out of the editorial sorry he’s Low resolution but I’ve seen him in all his hi-Rez glory and he’s a thing to behold ￼￼￼ quick question... how many f@*ks do you think he gives ￼???"

(Photo: VERO)

