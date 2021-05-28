Zack Snyder's Justice League: Harry Lennix Confirms Martian Mahhunter Scene

✖

Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League will feature an appearance by J'Onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter, according to actor Harry Lennix, who plays the role of General Swanwick -- a character Snyder once revealed to have been Martian Manhunter in disguise. Before the "Snyder Cut" started production on its additional scenes, Lennix had publicly said that he hoped he got to appear in the role, and later Snyder teased his plans for J'Onn with some storyboards. Still, Lennix's most recent comments reflect the first confirmation that he filmed the role, and will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League when it comes to HBO Max in March.

The Lennix-as-J'Onn theory had been alive in the DC Films fan community for quite some time before it was confirmed by Snyder. The idea of Martian Manhunter shapeshifting into a high-ranking general loosely parallels the Supergirl TV show, in which Martian Manhunter hid for years as Hank Henshaw, the director of the DEO, an agency charged with monitoring alien activity on Earth.

"It's going to be great to be up there with Batman and Superman and my pals," Lennix told Collider. "Yeah, I'm once again like a kid at a candy store."

Lennix kept the details of the role -- which is likely to be fairly minor -- close to the vest. The cast, many of whom have proven to be fiercely loyal to Snyder, have been quiet about what differences might be coming when the director's cut of the superhero team-up film finally gets released.

While Martian Manhunter is his own character and one of DC's most storied alien adventurers, the character has been a regular supporting character in live action for his Kryptonian super-friends. He first appeared on Smallville, played by Phil Morris. Later, he showed up on Supergirl, played by David Harewood.

"Harry Lennix is pretending to be a human being but does a great job, but has this relationship with Lois that started in Man of Steel if you kind of track their relationship," Snyder said recently. "Harry understands there's a relationship between Lois and Clark, who he knows, of course, is Superman."

Martian Manhunter is a shape-shifting alien from Mars, who was accidentally brought to Earth by a scientist's experiment gone wrong in the original comics. He was long believed to be the last surviving Martian, but later revealed only to be the last surviving Green Martian, who were wiped out almost completely by White Martians, some of whom have survived to become friends or (more often) foes of DC's superheroes.

It was Lennix who helped Snyder announce Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice during a panel at Comic Con International in San Diego, reading a monologue from Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns before the iconic Batman/Superman logo was projected onscreen.