Justice League Star Wants to Shoot Snyder Cut Scene as Martian Manhunter

Last October, Zack Snyder revealed Harry Lennix’s real role in the DC Extended Universe. While movie-goers saw the character as General Calvin Swanwick, Snyder dropped the bombshell the character is actually Martian Manhunter in a human disguise. At one point in Justice League, the Manhunter revelation was supposed to take place, a plot device Lennix himself has recently confirmed he’d still like to explore. On a recent episode of the Comic Book Central podcast, Lennix asked if there would ever be a possibility he’d appear in a future DCEU — or Worlds of DC, as it’s now called — flick as the fan-favorite shape-shifting Justice Leaguer. Lennix responded with a simple answer, saying he’d “love to do that.”

When Snyder held a Batman v. Superman watch party last month, the filmmaker revealed how and when the reveal was initially supposed to take place.

“Harry Lennix is pretending to be a human being but does a great job, but has this relationship with Lois that started in Man of Steel if you kind of track their relationship,” Snyder says. “Harry understands there’s a relationship between Lois and Clark, who he knows, of course, is Superman.”

Now two years after release, fans are as anxious as ever to see the Snyder Cut version of the Justice League once and for all. Sunday morning, the movement even got its hashtag to trend for a time on Twitter. The movement itself has gained support from most Justice League stars, including Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher. In fact, Fisher said earlier this month that those who believe the Snyder Cut is fake are nothing but trolls.

“There was a point in time when I was supposed to watch [The Snyder Cut], but the timing didn’t work out…” Fisher began. “We’re at a point where we can acknowledge the Snyder Cut does exist, and if you speak to anyone that says it doesn’t exist, then they’re trying to troll you. So, do not engage with them. Don’t feed the trolls.”

Justice League is now available wherever movies are sold.

