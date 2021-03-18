Zack Snyder's Justice League Releases First Clip

Zack Snyder had a few interesting surprises for fans of his upcoming Justice League restoration at today's IGN Fest, and that included the debut of a new Mother Box Origins CG sequence. The sequence highlights all of the heroes of the League on various sides of a Mother Box, and as it turns to its various sides, you see the heroes depicted with other locations and themes from their origins and characters as well as a host of other Easter Eggs according to Snyder.

The stylish sequence is accompanied by the Tom Waits song Time, and you can check out the full sequence in the video above.

Snyder said that the sequence is full of Easter Eggs, and he revealed he sketched them all.

"I doodled all those. There's a million Easter eggs in it, and if you go look there's storylines that I had been working on that if the film had been continued or if you look at the past histories, there's a bunch of little details in there for everybody," Snyder said. "It's really worth taking a long slow look at because it's really fun, and I think for fans it's really a treat."

The SnyderCut has been debated and talked about quite a bit ever since the original film hit theaters, but soon Snyder will have a chance to debut his full vision in this ultimate cut of the movie, which also includes some new footage and concepts. Things like the Joker's addition are examples of this, which was not planned for the original but made sense to bring in.

You can find the official description below.

"In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions."

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18th.