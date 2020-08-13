Zack Snyder Reveals Man of Steel Skateboarding Set Video

✖

Zack Snyder has revealed a video that shows him skateboarding through the "House of El" chamber set from Man of Steel. If you remember the unique design for the world of Krypton in the 2013 Superman reboot film, the allure to skateboard enthusiasts would be obvious. The production design by Alex McDowell (Minority Report) and set decoration by Anne Kuljian (Minority Report) are still inspiring awe over a modern take on Krypton's alien culture - not to mention all sorts of jokes and memes about the sexual undertones of the aesthetic. Take a look for yourself as Zack Snyder skates his way into Superman infamy:

During the recent Live Watch party he hosted for Man of Steel, Zack Snyder actually made reference to the skateboarding antics the Man of Steel crew got into while on set. Apparently, it got so flagrant that someone on the crew was actually injured in skateboarding run gone wrong, leading Man of Steel producer (and Snyder's wife) Deborah Snyder to give a hard shutdown to the all boarding on set.

In recent years Zack Snyder has become almost more famous for these kinds of behind-the-scenes looks at his DC movie run (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League) than he has for actually directing films. In fact, Snyder's consistent posting of DC movie inside looks on Vero and other social media platforms helped keep fan-fires stoked for more than two years since Justice League's release.

Warner Bros. infamously removed Snyder from Justice League in early 2017, half a year before the film was set to hit theaters that fall. There was massive fan backlash to the Justice League film that Warner Bros. and director Joss Whedon put into theaters. When Snyder started posting concept art and story details form the Justice League he was going to make (and its sequels), it helped inspire and propel the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" fan movement, which finally achieved victory in 2020, when DC and WB committed to spending tens of millions to make the Snyder Cut and release it on HBO Max.

Now, fans are looking to Zack Snyder for some new insights into what his Snyder Cut of Justice League will be . THat will happen during the upcoming DC FanDome event, on August 22nd.

