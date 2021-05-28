Zack Snyder Releases Darkseid T-Shirt to Raise Money For Suicide Prevention

✖

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has launched another new campaign to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention -- this time with a very specific goal in mind. Releasing a new t-shirt inspired by the look of Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Snyder told supporters that he wants to raise around $70,000 in sales. That number would put #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans over the $500,000 mark in money raisd for the AFSP since fans started singling the group out as their charity of choice. It's one that is very close to Snyder's heart; the reason he left Justice League in the first place was the death of his daughter by suicide during the production.

Fans who purchased Snyder's previous shirt from Ink to the People -- the charitable website that funnels the funds to the AFSP -- will appreciate the timing. Many of the customers who pre-ordered the "Associate Producer" t-shirts and sweatshirts that Snyder made available during DC FanDome this fall, got notifications today that the shirts had shipped.

Snyder shared the image, featuring art by Alex Pardee, with a note to supporters that said, "Together, we’ve already raised over $430,000 dollars for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and their incredibly important work. We’re hoping you can help us reach a half-million dollars!"

You can see the image -- which you can pre-order at this link -- below.

As with the previous shirts, hats, and merch that Snyder has sold to support AFSP, the t-shirt features obvious DC trademarks, suggesting that Warner Bros. and DC are on board with the campaign. Since HBO Max's decision to make Zack Snyder's Justice League comes after years of fans who lobbied relentlessly on Snyder's behalf, the filmmaker has done his best to make these fundraisers something special for those fans.

In this case, the t-shirt seemingly marks the first (mostly) official piece of merchandise from Justice League that features Darkseid. Fans got their first look at Snyder's verison of the New Gods when the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League dropped at DC FanDome. The character will be a CG creation, voiced by Ray Porter, who has been one of Snyder's most steadfast and vocal supporters.

Snyder's fans often feel like they have a level of personal connection to the filmmaker that's rare with the larger-than-life personalities behind billion-dollar franchises. That is likely part of why they have been so enthusiastic about contributint to AFSP, knowing that it is a cause with great personal importance to Snyder.

These t-shirts are expected to ship in early December. Zack Snyder's Justice League is coming to HBO Max in 2021.