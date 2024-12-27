Zack Snyder Reveals Chance for Fans to Win Visit to Rebel Moon Set

Rebel Moon is the upcoming, Star Wars-inspired movie from Zack Snyder. The movie is currently in production and will be Snyder's first film since Army of the Dead was released last year. Snyder is also known for helming multiple DC projects, including Man of Steel. Last year, the director made headlines when fans got their longtime wish of a "Snyder Cut" of Justice League. As for Rebel Moon, the Netflix movie is expected to star Anthony Hopkins, Djimon Hounsou, Sophia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi, Sky Yang, Jenna Malone, Cary Elwes, Michiel Huisman, Alfonso Herrera, and Corey Stoll. Today, Snyder revealed fans could win a visit to the movie's set.

"Want to visit me on the set of Rebel Moon in Los Angeles? Check out this video and go to this link to learn more. https://bit.ly/3AKuPQC #RebelMoon," Snyder wrote. You can check out the video below:

You can read Netflix's contest rules here: "Ever wanted to go to space? Well, we can't help you there. But we can help you with the next best thing: a trip to the set of Zack Snyder's upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Ten lucky fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Snyder's newest galaxy in Los Angeles this year. The contest is simple: Submit an original idea for an alien, creature, or mechanized character who might fit into the Rebel Moon world (for a few examples as to what that might look like, check out Snyder's social media feeds). How should it be designed? Up to you! Drawings, sculptures, graphic prints, paintings, sketches, and more are all acceptable as long as they're uploaded digitally as a JPG or PNG file." You can enter the contest here.

In Rebel Moon, when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius, the desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand. The idea for the film reportedly began as a "more mature" pitch for Star Wars that Snyder made a decade prior, but never came to fruition following Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012.

