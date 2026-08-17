Zack Snyder Reveals First Footage From New Movie, A Passion Project He’s Been Trying to Make for 20 Years

Zack Snyder has been one of the most dynamic (and sometimes controversial) filmmakers in the blockbuster sphere for the past 23 years in Hollywood. After moving from music videos and commercials, Snyder made his mark on the industry with a remake that many thought was sacrilegious at its core: 2003’s Dawn of the Dead. The success of that film, though, surprised everyone and led to Snyder going on to make the big-screen adaptation of 300, which set the stage for Watchmen, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since departing Warner Bros. and the DC stable, Snyder had a brief stint at Netflix with three huge movies, but now his next project is poised to be his most unique, and he’s been trying to make it for decades.

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Titled The Last Photograph, Snyder has been developing the film and has called it his passion project for over twenty years now. In the past, versions of the movie have been put in development, with the likes of Christian Bale and Sean Penn previously attached to it at one point or another. Now, the film has finally been made, and Snyder has debuted the first teaser trailer, revealing the first actual footage. Teasing that the full trailer for The Last Photograph is on the way, Snyder’s first look at the film he’s been thinking about making for decades has many fans bracing for even more.

The Last Photograph… Full trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/imjd4th4WQ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 17, 2026

Zack Snyder’s The Last Photograph Has Been in the Works for Two Decades

Snyder began developing the idea for The Last Photograph in 2007, hoping to make a low-budget film that stood apart from the movies he had become tied to but also something he was passionate about. As fans know, Snyder quickly became a go-to director for WB and their comic book adaptations, with the success of 300 and Watchmen leading to him being front and center for the DCEU. The result of that was being caught in blockbuster land for years, and even after leaving Warner Bros. and going to Netflix, Snyder would continue making bombastic movies like Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon.

The result is clear, and something of a Catch-22. Snyder got busy making giant movies, and as a result became best known for making big movies, meaning there was no time to make a smaller film, but also a wonder if there was a demand for a smaller Zack Snyder film.

The version of The Last Photograph that finally got in front of cameras is marginally different from the ones that Snyder had developed in years past. Though earlier versions centered on a war correspondent in Afghanistan, the current version will follow ex-DEA operative in South America who is looking for his kidnapped niece and nephew after their diplomat parents were murdered. He teams up with a washed-up “junkie war photographer” who is the only person to have witnessed the killers’ faces. An official plot description for the film notes that “Their journey into the unknown takes them further and further away from civilization, bringing into question everything they believe, while slowly eroding the distinction between real and surreal.”

The cast for The Last Photograph will see two familiar faces from Snyder’s previous work, with Rebel Moon stars Stuart Martin and Fra Fee set to star. No official release date has been revealed for the film, but with a trailer arriving soon, details on the film’s debut are sure to follow.