Zack Snyder Shares New Look at Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder has shared a new look at his next movie, Rebel Moon. The image that Syder shared over Vero doesn't do much to reveal what Rebel Moon will be like, but it does certainly give us a sense of the kind of aesthetic that Snyder is going with. The shot depicts what looks like a very formal moment of stately affairs, though the exact context of the moment is pretty much unknowable, right now. However, the premise of Rebel Moon may hold a few clues to help explain it...

"A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent."

As you can read above, the main antagonist of Rebel Moon is a ruthless regent who goes by the name Balisarius, and is played by Deadpool villain (and Game of Thrones actor) Ed Skrein. There's no way to verify without a closer zoom, but the set design, composition, and character implications of this scene certainly do feel like they could be part of a scene depicting Balisarius going through his regal formalities for... whatever it is that is taking place.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella (Kingsman) as the mysterious young woman Kora; Djimon Hounsou as Balisarius' general, Titus; Ray Fisher (Justice League) as a warrior named "Blood Axe"; Anthony Hopkins voicing a sentient robot called "Jimmy"; with Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Cary Elwes (SAW), and other filling out the large ensemble.

Snyder has previously revealed that Rebel Moon's grand sci-fi story was what he had in mind for the Star Wars movie that he was going to make in the 2010s, which would've been a more mature vision of the franchise. That's ironic, since this same year Star Wars ended up taking a leap into mature territory with the release of the Andor Disney+ series, sparking a genuine thirst for more mature Star Wars content. Well, Netflix got the jump locking Zack Snyder down, backing his big zombie-apocalypse film universe Army of the Dead, as well as this sci-fi franchise universe in Rebel Moon

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder said in a statement when Rebel Moon was announced. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out."

...So don't cry for Zack Snyder's DC Universe, he's doing just fine.