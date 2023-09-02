Zack Snyder's Best Movie Now Streaming on Peacock

Zack Snyder may be busy with his duties helming two new movie universes with Army of the Dead and Rebel Moon, on Netflix, and he has been showing no signs of slowing up. Rebel Moon will be released on the streaming service later this year, and it was recently revealed that there will be two parts. Not much is known about Snyder's plans, but it's safe to say that he will focus on his own I.P. rather than going back to DC projects like fans want the director to do. One of the director's best films has found a new home on a new streaming service, and you'll never guess what it is. Dawn of the Dead has officially begun streaming on Peacock starting today.

Zack Snyder Next Film Will Be Rebel Moon

Snyder is getting ready to release his next film on Netflix, and it will be this universe-starting space epic called Rebel Moon. The director recently described how the film will start a new cinematic universe for the streaming service.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, the scale was a thing they wanted," Snyder says. "They were like, 'Well, how big could it be? How many movies?' That made me go, 'Okay, if we really do this, we can sink our teeth pretty deep into this. We can't really hit the bottom.'"

What is Dawn of the Dead about?

Fandom describes the film as follows, "Dawn of the Dead is a 2004 horror remake of George A. Romero's 1978 film of the same name. The remake and original both depict a handful of human survivors living in a shopping mall surrounded by swarms of zombies, but the details differ significantly. Directed by Zack Snyder and his directorial debut, the film was produced by Strike Entertainment, released by Universal Studios and stars Ving Rhames, Sarah Polley and Jake Weber with cameos from original cast members Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger and Tom Savini. It was released in the United States on March 19, 2004 and in the United Kingdom on March 26, 2004."

