Zack Snyder’s New Batman Photo Is The Best Advert For Ben Affleck’s DC Return

Everyone has their opinions on the Snyder-Verse, and most people were very loud about them. But whether you loved or hated Zack Snyder’s take on Batman and the Justice League, it can’t be said that it didn’t leave an impression, or that Ben Affleck wasn’t genuinely iconic in his take on a more weary and grizzled Bruce Wayne—a version of the superhero we hadn’t yet seen on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about his thoughts on playing Bruce Wayne, Affleck said this: “In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie. What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, we have a problem.’” He went on to elaborate, “Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes.”

And he’s not wrong; one of the biggest criticisms of Snyder’s take on this story was the grimdark tone and gritty realism. But Affleck’s performance was, hands down, one of the best—and the franchise was better for it.

Is There Hope For The Return of Snyder Or Affleck?

Those who love his take on the DCU are pretty passionate about it, running with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. They seem to be remaining hopeful that he’ll pick the camera back up for another step into the DCU. Truthfully, we don’t hold out too much hope for a return. It’s a lot more likely that the director is just sharing some gorgeous behind-the-scenes moments and letting us in on his thoughts about them, which is really special in its own right. Though the fact that James Gunn, who’s been in contact with Snyder, and DC co-CEO Peter Safran will continue to play around in the Elseworlds space means we can’t be totally sure of anything—so anything can happen.

“I didn’t, but I knew it already because he’s texted me. He’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process,” Gunn said when asked on Threads if he knew about Snyder’s comments about a potential return to the DCU. “I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman,” Affleck said in a separate interview when asked about his experience.

Would you want to see Snyder return to the DCU? Let us know in the comments, and then head over to the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.