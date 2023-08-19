Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Poster Shows Off Film's Epic Ensemble

Zack Snyder has been working on finishing his upcoming Netflix movie, Rebel Moon, and he has been teasing the film in the interim. Not much is known about Rebel Moon, but Snyder originally pitched it to Lucasfilm as a Star Wars film. Earlier today, Snyder revealed that he is finally releasing the first trailer for Rebel Moon this coming Tuesday at Gamescon. While we wait for the trailer, it seems that Netflix is giving fans something to quench their thirst until the full trailer comes out. Netflix has officially revealed a new poster for Rebel Moon, which you can check out below.

New Rebel Moon Poster

The wait is almost over. Are you ready to see the #RebelMoon teaser trailer next Tuesday? See you soon, @gamescom 👀🌾 pic.twitter.com/dEwyLAFHpr — Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon) August 18, 2023

Zack Snyder's Planning Rebel Moon Universe

Previously, Snyder spoke with Empire Magazine to reveal that he is already planning a Rebel Moon Cinematic Universe and has enough story for multiple films and a series. Snyder also says a third move would have the characters visit the rebel moon.

"When I pitched it to Netflix, the scale was a thing they wanted," Snyder says. "They were like, 'Well, how big could it be? How many movies?' That made me go, 'Okay, if we really do this, we can sink our teeth pretty deep into this. We can't really hit the bottom.'"

The article explains that Snyder created a 450-page "bible" for Rebel Moon, including a timeline that stretches before and after the two Netflix films. It would be enough for a television series exploring Fra Fee's Balisarius and a third film that would see the story finally visit the rebel moon.

"The rebel moon is not the moon that they're on," Snyder explained. "The title was conceptual, but there's a planet named Vanna and Vanna is the rebel moon. It's not even in one shot of this movie!"

What happens in Rebel Moon?

As the tagline of "war comes to every world" suggests, Rebel Moon will see exactly that. The film is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius They dispatch a young woman, Kora, with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant. In addition to Boutella, the film stars Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

Rebel Moon begins streaming on Netflix on December 22nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Rebel Moon and Zack Snyder as we learn it.

What do you think about this Rebel Moon poster? Are you excited to see the film when it releases on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!