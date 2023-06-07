Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Cast & Characters Confirmed

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movie will be released later this year on Netflix, and ahead of its debut some real details about its content have finally been confirmed. The cast for Rebel Moon was previously confirmed by the streamer, but now Netflix and Zack Snyder have revealed the characters as well as other fresh details from Netflix. Snyder will reunite with several of his former collaborators in the movie including Justice League star Ray Fisher and Sucker Punch's Jena Malone; while also working with some fresh faces including Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins and Academy Award-nominee Djimon Hounsou. We've collected the confirmed cast list and their character details below.

The Mummy and Star Trek: Beyond's Sofia Boutella stars as Kora. A former member of the "Imperium," Kora lives on the moon Vedt and who assembles a team to take them on.

Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim's Charlie Hunnam as Kai; called "mercenary starship pilot."

Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman as Gunnar; a farmer recruited for the cause.



Blood Diamond and Shazam's Djimon Hounsou as General Titus;

Supergirl's Staz Nair as Tarak; a blacksmith working off a debt as an indentured servant, previously compared to Tarzan.



Cloud Atlas' Doona Bae as Nemesis; called a "swordmaster" who is revealed to be part mechanical.



Justice League's Ray Fisher and Dopesick's Cleopatra Coleman as brother-sister fresistance fighters Darrian and Devra

Newcomer E. Duffy as Milius; the final member of the assembled group.

Sucker Punch's Jena Malone as "an ethereal spider-being."

The Silence of the Lambs' Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy, "an ornate, centuries-old robot."

Deadpool's Ed Skrein as Admiral Noble

Hawkeye's Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius

Other cast members have also been confirmed for the film, or perhaps its sequel, but haven't yet had their character details confirmed, these include: newcomer Charlotte Maggi, Halo's Sky Yang, Ant-Man's Corey Stoll, The Princess Bride's Cary Elwes, Ozark's Alfonso Herrera, For All Mankind's Rhian Rees, and Darkseid himself, Ray Porter, have all been confirmed to appear as well.

Inspired by the likes of Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai and even Star Wars, Netflix describes Rebel Moon as following "a group of colonists on the edge of the galaxy who enlist warriors to help them fight back against the invading forces of an intergalactic dictator." No release date has been given for Rebel Moon, but the film is scheduled to be released this December and is just the first part in a two-part story.