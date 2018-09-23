Zendaya Rumored to Be up for Ariel Role in Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

Disney might have just found its Little Mermaid star in Zendaya.

Disney’s latest live-action franchise will be based around The Little Mermaid, and for that to happen you have to have someone in the role of Ariel. According to That Hashtag Show Disney might already have offered the role to actress Zendaya, though neither her reps or Disney’s reps have officially commented on that report.

Zendaya has impressed in films like The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man: Homecoming, and is set to reprise her role in Spider-Man: Far From Home. If she ends up becoming Ariel she would be adding another franchise to the mix, as Disney has no problem giving their immensely successful live-action films more sequels.

Not much is known about Disney’s live-action Little Mermaid, but Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be composing the music for it, and it will have new musical numbers in addition to the classic songs like Under the Sea. Right now Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) is directing the project based on a script from Jane Goldman (X-Men: Days of Future Past).

The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s highest-profile films, and Ariel is one of the more popular Disney Princesses. Bringing her into live-action will only bolster her profile, and you can expect even more merchandise as a result.

Disney is also in the midst of bringing classic movies like Aladdin, Mulan, Dumbo, and more into live-action, and will also bring back Mary Poppins later this year in an anticipated follow-up to the original.

You can find the official description of The Little Mermaid below.

