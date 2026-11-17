There is something a bit ironic about The Hunger Games franchise. A dystopian world where the suffering and death of innocents at the behest of a brutal government and society in the name of entertainment being turned into big screen entertainment for the masses, at times, feels a little on the nose. But, over the course of five previous films, that has been the point, making the audience not only witnesses to the “bread and circuses” of it all but, eventually, participants in the revolution that would end it. The first four films carried us to a world without a Hunger Games while 2023’s prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, filled in important context about the some of the world’s biggest villains and heroes. The last story remaining to be told was that of Haymitch Abernathy, a tragic figure without whom there would be no revolution. Now, with Sunrise on the Reaping, Haymitch’s story is finally being told — and it is almost everything a Hunger Games fan could ask for.

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes us back 24 years before Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark’s games to the Second Quarter Quell, not only finally giving us Haymitch’s origin story, but also revealing that the fires of revolution that would ultimately catch and burn down the Capitol’s brutal hold on the Districts started not with Katniss’ defiance, but with Haymitch’s determination to not be a pawn and the quiet efforts of a much larger cast of allies than one might have expected. For fans of Suzanne Collins’ beloved book series — as well as for fans of the original films — it’s a story that they’ve longed to see told on the big screen and while the film delivers a phenomenal cast, brilliant acting, and a story that really lands certain elements of just how dark the Capitol really is, certain elements from the book are compressed or absent and one of the most anticipated moments ultimately doesn’t quite hit, leaving us with a movie that is genuinely good, but not quite hitting full potential.

Rating 4 out of 5

PROS CONS Absolutely perfect casting Doesn’t quite go dark enough with the story Insanely good set design The final scene feels like cheap fan service instead of triumph Perfect pacing

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping Offers the Most Humanity of the Franchise

One of the biggest challenges that Sunrise on the Reaping has going into it even if you haven’t read the book is that, in the larger sense, we already know how the story ends. After all, original The Hunger Games films ended with the fall of the Capitol and the of the Games. We also already know going into things that Haymitch survives his games and has a brutal time after. It feels like an odd place to start already knowing so much, but the film actually uses this place of knowledge to its favor. We’re not so much being told the story but being shown the people in it and in that respect, the film excels. Every single role in Sunrise on the Reaping is perfectly cast. Joseph Zada in particular does a phenomenal job as Haymitch, introducing us to a young man whose life is full of joy and love who slowly and steadily becomes someone else as his experiences in the arena and after the games permanently change him into the grumpy alcoholic we met in The Hunger Games. It’s a transformation that happens fast, but Zada does a haunting job of making us walk with Haymitch as he fights for his humanity every step of the way.

Mckenna Grace also shines as Maysilee Donner, but the performance that may be the most surprising standout is that of Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. As a cameraman for the Hunger Games, he’s responsible for much of the storytelling and is complicit in the capitol’s propaganda machine, but there is much more to him than what is on the surface. We already know how he fits into the story in the future, but seeing his efforts a quarter century before Katniss changes everything has massive impact thanks in no small part to the nuance Plemons brings to the performance. No one in the movie is simply black and white, and all of the shades of gray shine through.

Sunrise on the Reaping May Be the Most Visually Stunning Hunger Games

But while we get all of the shades of gray with the characters in the story, the actual visuals in Sunrise on the Reaping are in wildly brilliant color. From the lethal beauty of the arena itself, to the vibrance of the Tribute Parade, the splendor and extravagance of the Capitol is on display like we’ve never seen before. Even the interiors at the training center and in the tribute’s quarters are rich with colorful details. There’s a retrofuturisitc vibe to just about everything in the Capitol parts of the film that is just exquisitely done, even if it does feel a little dated — something Elle Fanning’s Effie Trinket even comments on at one point.

What works about this is that it’s not only a visual feast — the mutts in particular are gloriously horrific — but it all highlights the superficiality of the Capitol in a way that feels different than what we’ve seen in previous films. The sets here are brighter, louder, and more “cheap” in the way that only expensive things trying too hard to be classy can be cheap. It makes for a great visual contrast to the humanity of the characters as well as a cue that signals that we’re at the very beginning of what will eventually be huge changes in this world. This version of the Capitol is starting to go out of fashion; it just doesn’t quite know it yet.

Even With Great Performances, Strong Visuals, and a Good Adaptation, Sunrise on the Reaping is Still Missing Something

Even with truly great performances and visuals that does a brilliant storytelling job alongside the acting and actual story, while Sunrise on the Reaping is a strong adaptation it does still come up just a little short. Specifically, there are elements of the story from the book that are compressed that ultimately rob the film of some of the darkness that makes Haymitch’s story really work. The biggest instance of this is Lou Lou. It is no secret that Lou Lou is the body double that the Capitol replaces Louella McCoy with after she’s killed during the Tribute Parade, but the horror of Lou Lou’s existence is much more fleshed out in the book. In the book, those details matter — Lou Lou is disturbing to those around her but also a heartbreaking figure as the suffering she’s undergoing as a puppet of the Capitol is revealed. That’s not present in the movie.

The quiet horror of this girl having no real identity of her own has a significant impact on Haymitch, something that the film loses entirely by almost sanitizing Lou Lou as a character. It also has the effect of dulling the viciousness of the Capitol, which Lou Lou and her fate — as well as the questions about her identity — are perhaps the harshest examples of. Without the tragedy of Lou Lou’s “backstory,” her demise just doesn’t pay off the way it should.

There’s also the matter of the appearances by Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson. While those returns might be what Hunger Games fans were most looking forward to, the way it actually is delivered feels less like a beautiful full circle moment of triumph and, instead, like thin fan service. Fans will love it, but it doesn’t really offer anything important to the story.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is a good movie. It’s honestly a very good adaptation of what might be one of the best books in Suzanne Collins’ overall Hunger Games series. Much about the film makes it easily the best-made in the entire franchise and it truly has some of the best performances as well. But while it is good it falls just short of greatness. The potential is there; it is just ultimately unrealized but it still makes for a fitting (presumably) final chapter in the saga.