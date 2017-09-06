Release Date For Pee-wee’s Big Holiday Announced

Paul Reubens has announced that his new feature-length movie, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, will premiere on Netflix in March 2016!!!

In Pee-wee's Big Holiday, a fateful meeting with a mysterious stranger inspires Pee-wee Herman to take his first-ever holiday in this epic story of friendship and destiny. Judd Apatow (Anchorman, Bridesmaids) and Paul Reubens (Pee-wee's Big Adventure, Pee-wee's Playhouse), worked together to bring the project to fruition and produced the film. It was written by Reubens and Paul Rust (Comedy Bang! Bang!, Arrested Development), and is directed by John Lee (Wonder Showzen, The Heart She Holler).

Reubens hit it big when he teamed up with then newcomer Tim Burton for Pee-wee's Big Adventure. He quickly translate that success into an Emmy Award-winning show Pee-wee's Playhouse on CBS that ran from 1986 to 1991--even fitting in a sequel in 1988, Big Top Pee-wee.

