What We'd Like To See In The Third Star Wars Jedi Game

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor celebrated its first birthday over the weekend, and suffice to say the the game franchise has been on my mind heavily since (not that it's not pretty much always heavily on my mind, but I digress). Upon this specific piece of the Star Wars franchise's release in 2019 I was immediately in love with it, feelings that have only developed further thanks to many hours spent between Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor myself, and participating in many more hours of watching streamers, interviews with the developer team at Respawn, and reading the tie-in book (more than once).

All signs point to a third game happening, which is fantastic news for anyone who is far too attached to Cal Kestis and his companions to say goodbye to these games just yet. While we don't have an official announcement from Respawn or Electronic Arts (EA), Cameron Monaghan has confirmed there are conversations about a third game happening, and the Respawn career page has a few open positions for the Star Wars Jedi team listed as well. Naturally, knowing a third game is more than likely on the way means my brain has started drifting, daydreaming of the stunning visuals, sounds, and storylines Respawn could possibly give us in the future.

My first ask is to see more of Cal and Merrin in full power couple mode. While we got a nice taste of how well these two can work together across several of Jedi: Survivor's missions, it would be fantastic to see how their relationship and synergy has continued to grow in however much time will pass between the two. I also know I'm not alone in saying that the option to occasionally swap into playing as Merrin would be nice – while playing as a Jedi has so many perks, Merrin certainly has many of her own as a Nightsister that would be a blast to experience as the player.

My next biggest desire would be to see Cal pass the torch, so to speak, to Bode Akuna's daughter Kata after a period of time passing. I'd personally love for the next Star Wars Jedi game to show us Cal Kestis in his older years for any length of time in the game, knowing full well that he could still have a place in Star Wars canon in the franchise's live-action and animated releases – after all, he is the perfect age to be involved in the original trilogy's events and beyond in ways we've yet to see. Showing Cal in his older years would give players the chance to get closure for wherever his story will take him toward the end, and allow the opportunity for a potential Red Dead Redemption type epilogue where players can step into Kata's shoes instead, playing as the next generation of Jedi.

Beyond those two significant things, the majority of my asks surround seeing characters again. I fell so in love with plenty of the NPCs introduced on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor, and if I don't get to listen to Turgle or Skoova rant and ramble again, I'm not quite sure how I'll react. I'd also love seeing Merrin encounter additional Nightsisters as we know there are more out there in the galaxy, and I'm simply begging for Cal to interact with a Clone in this series of games again.

Of course, we've already seen Lord Vader in the previous two titles, and Jedi: Survivor is without a doubt one of my favorite appearances of his, so I'll be absolutely devastated if we don't see him again...but I'd say it's pretty safe to assume he'll be there. And while their numbers are dwindling, there are certainly more Inquisitors in the galaxy for Cal to face against.

But what I'd really love to see rather than Cal fighting an Inquisitor is him meeting a former one. Given the fact that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Jedi: Survivor take place in the same canonical year, seeing Cal Kestis meet and join forces with Reva, now that she's out from under the Empire's thumb, is probably what I want more than anything in this game. As both of these characters have embraced the Dark Side of the force in the past, seeing them fight against the Empire and influence the next generation of Jedi together could be truly spectacular. I feel that the complexity of these two characters' backgrounds are perfectly on-par with one another, and Reva's experiences could significantly help Cal understand and navigate the darkness within him. Plus, this would bring another live-action character into the games, furthering Cal's position in the Star Wars canon.

As for a title, there are plenty of options I've seen thrown around that are fitting for the third installment to the franchise, but my personal favorite thus far has to be "Star Wars Jedi: New Order," as this is precisely how I expect to see Cal focus his efforts going forward.

But honestly, Respawn has far from failed me with either of the two entries thus far, so whatever they might already have cooking away in their computers, I have no doubt I will cherish it as much as its predecessors.

What are you hoping to see in the third Star Wars Jedi game? Chat with me about it on X @amazingspidrhan!