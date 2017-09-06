The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco Dyes Her Hair And Eyebrows Pink

During her filming break from The Big Bang Theory last year, Kaley Cuoco got a haircut for a movie. She liked her new, shorter hairstyle so much that she decided to keep it when she returned to film The Big Bang Theory Season 8.

With The Big Bang Theory Season 8 finale recently airing, Cuoco is once again experimenting with her hair. Over Memorial Day weekend, Cuoco dyed her hair and her eyebrows pink. She shared several photos of her new look via Instagram.

There's no word yet on if Cuoco might decide to keep her new hair color or not for The Big Bang Theory Season 9.