CBS Cancels NCIS: Hawai'i After 3 Seasons

CBS has officially cancelled NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons. On Friday, Deadline reported that the NCIS spinoff, and the last remaining CBS drama to receive an update about its status after the network announced its renewal of The Equalizer on Thursday, will now conclude with its Season 3 finale set to air on May 6th. Per the report, the episode was not meant to function as a series finale, but won't leave fans with a cliffhanger,

NCIS: Hawai'i is the third series in the NCIS franchise to conclude. Both NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles both ended in recent years, with New Orleans ending after seven seasons and Los Angeles after 14. Meanwhile, NCIS: Hawai'i is also the first series in the franchise to feature a female lead, Vanessa Lachey. As for why the series was cancelled, a specific reason was not given, though it appears that it may be a similar case as to what happened with two other CBS series, So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas. Those series were cancelled last week, both seemingly casualties of the network's strong schedule and not having enough room in the lineup. CBS has already announced several new series for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, including the Matlock reboot and the Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. starring Popppa's House both of which were delayed due to the 2023 strikes.

CBS Has Renewed Several Shows, Including An NCIS Spinoff

While NCIS: Hawai'i was cancelled, the network has renewed several shows. The Equalizer was recently given a Season 5 renewal. Elsbeth recently got a Season 2 renewal and S.W.A.T was renewed for Season 8. The fan-favorite FBI universe from Dick Wolf — FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International — all got renewals, with FBI in particular getting a three-season renewal order which will carry that series through Season 9. FBI: Most Wanted is getting a sixth season and FBI: International is getting a fourth. NCIS: Sydney also got a Season 2 renewal earlier this year as well.

"The global power of the NCIS franchise became even stronger on broadcast and streaming with the addition of NCIS: Sydney," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach explained in a statement. "Our American viewers have fully embraced these engaging characters, unique stories and the fabulous Australian scenery. We are thrilled to bring this show back to CBS next season and spend even more time down under."

What Is NCIS: Hawai'i About?

NCIS: Hawai'i follows Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant (Lachey) and her team as they balance duty to family and country, investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island itself. The series also stars Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, and Larry Tang executive produce.