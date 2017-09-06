Looks Like Sailor Moon is Featured at Bandai’s New Beauty Shop in Japan

(Photo: Bandai )

In the name of the moon, Bandai has just opened a new beauty shop for fans - and, yes, that means you!

Bandai has a long history of providing fans with tons of anime merchandise which can be bought online, in-stores, or at conventions around the world. For such anime enthusiasts, Bandai has created out some extremely popular figurines and make-up products for shows such as Sailor Moon. And, now, Bandai has opened up their first 'character beauty shop' in Japan's Tokyo Station so that shoppers can stock up on cute themed cosmetics and fashion accessories whenever they want.

Named 'Otana Joshi Biyori,' the store promises to feature exclusive and adorable merchandise based off popular anime characters such as Hello Kitty, Rascal the Raccoon, Bonobono, and the infamous scouts from Sailor Moon. The store will be located in Tokyo Station's Character Street area where several shops already exist that focus on video games like Pokémon. The shop, which opened on June 24th, stocks all sorts of goodies at different prices such as tote bags that go for $26 to cosmetic mirrors which sell for $11.

Catering to adults who openly love anime, the shop will carry both low- and high-end products for fans on any budget. For instance, characters from the popular anime The Rose of Versailles will be featured on lip balm containers. And, with over 40 different Sailor Moon lip balms available, fans can collect all of the scouts and more for $8 a pop.

Beyond make-up, the store will also carry fashion items and accessories for fans to express themselves through. The store will stick with its Sailor Moon theme and sell 'stained glass' earphone cases and 'school uniform' socks sourced from the popular anime. You can even buy Serena/Usagi's pink transformation compact to check up on your eyeliner before saving the world from devastation if you'd like.

With the past celebration of Sailor Moon's 20th anniversary, the anime has become more popular than ever as Toei Animation readapted the original series in 2014's Sailor Moon Crystal. The remake did well with fans as the show was quickly dubbed into dozens of languages as Sailor Moon's massive international fanbase clamored to see the scout's return to television.

And, now, Bandai has made it easier for fans to enter the Sailor Moon fandom. All fans have to do is simply stop by Tokyo Station's newest beauty shop to pick up merchandise and bask in the moon's cosmic power. For international fans, however, there are still some hassles to overcome if they want to get Bandai's products.

But who knows? Maybe Bandai will bring their products stateside if their Japan store sells well!