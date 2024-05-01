Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits Season 2 Announced

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- has announced it will be coming back to screens with Season 2 of the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Midori Yuma and Laruha's original light novels had a massive premiere back in 2018 with its two cour long first season, and now Kakuriyo is on the verge of a major comeback. While the first season of the anime came and went without any potential hint of a continuation down the line, thankfully the wait will soon be over as the Kakuriyo anime has announced it will be returning for a second season of episodes next year.

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Season 2 has been announced to be in the works as the official X account for the anime revealed the first look at the new season with a special key visual. Along with confirming Season 2 of the anime will be coming in the near future, it was also confirmed that Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- Season 2 is scheduled for a release some time during the Fall 2025 anime schedule. You can check out the first look at the new season now in the works below.

What Is Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits?

Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- premiered its first season back in 2018 and ran for 26 episodes. Directed by Yoshiko Okuda for studio Gonzo, Tomoko Kanparu handled the composition for the series, Yoko Sato took care of the character designs, and Takuro Iga composed the music. As for Season 2, the staff and potential returning cast have yet to be announced as of the time of this publication unfortunately. While the anime has shared its first look, its potential studio has not been revealed either.

But with its 2025 release window, there is still plenty of time to go back and check out the first season of Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- now streaming all of its current episodes with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the story behind the anime, Crunchyroll teases Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast- as such, "After losing her grandfather, Aoi—a girl who can see spirits known as ayakashi—is suddenly approached by an ogre. Demanding she pay her grandfather's debt, he makes a huge request: her hand in marriage! Refusing this absurd offer, Aoi decides to work at the Tenjin-ya bed and breakfast for the ayakashi to pay back what her family owes."