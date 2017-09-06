The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Thinks Daryl Dixon Will Find Love, Says New Romance In Season 5

One of the biggest questions among fans of The Walking Dead is if Norman Reedus' character Daryl Dixon will ever find love. Every time that it looks like Daryl might be close to finding romance, something happens to get in the way, such as Carol's banishment or Beth's kidnapping. In an interview on Larry King Now, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple professed that he is a believer that Daryl will eventually find romantic love. "I would say that Daryl has already found familial love," said Gimple. "If you're talking romantic love, I'm going to say, 'I think so.'" When asked specifically about if Daryl will be forced to choose between Beth and Carol, Gimple avoided the question. Gimple replied, "You know, when we talk about Season 5 stuff, can I just say 'pass'?" However, when Gimple was asked if there would be another romance apart from Glenn and Maggie in Season 5, Gimple said, "You know what? I'm going to say, 'Yes.'" So will the new romantic relationship in Season 5 involve Daryl? Or is Gimple talking about someone else, like maybe Rick and Michonne?