Will The Walking Dead’s Michael Rooker Agree To Fight CM Punk At New Orleans Comic Con?

Earlier this week, CM Punk offered The Walking Dead's Michael Rooker a WWE title shot during a bonus episode of the Talking Dead. While the offer originally came out of a fan question about if Merle should get a title shot, CM Punk responded, "Yeah, you know what, and I would love to give him one. So, whether it's Merle…actually I would rather fight Rooker, because he wouldn't have the sword hand. The sword hand that's a little suspect, I don't know, he might have to take that off. " So as long as Michael Rooker is willing to take off the sword hand, CM Punk appears ready to offer him a chance to fight for the WWE Championship. It's unknown if Michael Rooker will take CM Punk up on his offer, but we could find out this weekend, when both are scheduled to appear at Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con. The Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con takes place from Friday through Sunday at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. WWE Superstar CM Punk is a featured guest at the convention, and he will be taking part in a Q&A session on Saturday. Michael Rooker is also scheduled to appear at the New Orleans Comic Con, and he will be taking part in a Q&A session on Sunday with fellow cast member Norman Reedus and former cast member Jon Bernthal. During the Q&A session, it will be interesting to see if Michael Rooker addresses CM Punk's invitation to get in the ring together. Maybe, the two could work out the details of the fight while they are at the convention together. Other celebrities appearing at the Wizard World New Orleans Comic Con include Stan Lee, Eliza Dushku, Dean Cain and the casts of Star Trek: The Next Generation.