Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Season Title Possibly Revealed

There's been quite a bit of discussion surrounding the 30th anniversary season of Power Rangers, which will follow two excellent seasons of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Not much is known other than rumors at this point, but there have been some reports that hint at big names from the past being involved in the new season. Now we might know the name of the next Power Rangers season thanks to a new report from The Power Scoop, who in their sleuthing discovered a name attacked to season 30 of the show. That title is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and while nothing is confirmed, fans are quickly putting up two Sentai seasons as possible candidates for adaptation in keeping with that title.

We do know that the season is set to start filming soon thanks to Alpha Action Stunts, the team behind the 2nd Unit Ranger stunts on the show. They posted some glimpses of the in-development morphing sequence that were quickly deleted, though fans did grab screenshots (courtesy of PwrRngr).

NEW SEASON UPDATE ⚡️ @alphastunts Instagram has stated that they’re a month away from filming a new season of #PowerRangers and have started to draft a new morphing sequence! 👀 pic.twitter.com/z0lS40IMZy — PwrRngr ⚡️ (@PwrRngr) June 21, 2022

So, we know it is close to filming and there is possibly a working title attached. Working titles can obviously be changed at any time but even so, Cosmic Fury is interesting in that it possibly hints at adapting a more cosmic or science fiction-themed Sentai. The two front runners seem to be Kyuranger and Kiramager, the 44th and 41st Sentai seasons respectively. Other seasons have been thrown out as possible theories, but those two stand above the rest as most likely.

Kyuranger is known for its large number of Rangers, boasting 12 Rangers in total. That's been a popular aspect to point to in regards to it not being adapted by Power Rangers, but perhaps adaptation wasn't as far-fetched as we thought. Kiramager on the other hand features 6 Rangers in total, though both involve storylines of defending or liberating the Earth from an opposing force. Granted, you could say that about a lot of Power Rangers seasons.

We'll have to wait and see if either of these end up being the case or if we are looking at some sort of amalgamation of original footage and other seasons. Cosmic Fury is in keeping with the Dino Fury name approach, so that does seem like a natural progression, and while I'll be rooting for Kyuranger, either one choice is a win.

