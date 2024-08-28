Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind Reveals Tommy as Playable Character

When Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind was announced back in June, only the five original Rangers were revealed as playable characters: Jason, Trini, Zack, Billy, and Kimberly. Unfortunately, that left one glaring omission: Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger. Fans have long been hoping to see Tommy announced, and Digital Eclipse has now made it official. According to the developer, the game will feature Tommy’s origin story as part of the game’s narrative, and Tommy will become a playable character once the campaign has been completed. Tommy’s weapon of choice in the game will be his iconic Dragon Dagger.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind has some connective tissue with Power Rangers: Once & Always. In the game, Robo Rita has gone back in time, with the goal of altering history to defeat the Power Rangers. As such, players will be revisiting some of the most iconic moments from the earliest days of the show. The five-part Green With Evil storyline certainly qualifies as such, having first introduced viewers to Tommy, who was portrayed in the series by the late Jason David Frank. Tommy quickly became a fan favorite character, and arguably the face of the franchise.

In addition to the announcement, Digital Eclipse shared some images of Tommy in the game. Interestingly enough, in one image, Tommy can be seen fighting the Tenga Warriors. By the time the Tenga Warriors appeared in the show’s third season, Tommy had become the White Ranger, so it will be interesting to see if the appearance of the villains has something to do with Rita’s manipulation of the timeline!

For those that haven’t been keeping up with the game, Rita’s Rewind is an arcade style brawler, similar to the SNES Power Rangers games developed by Bandai. In addition to fighting foes like the Putty Patrol and Tenga Warriors, players can also look forward to giant boss fights using the Megazord! The game is supposed to come out before the end of 2024, but a full release date has not been confirmed. When it does release, the game will be made available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Are you happy to see Tommy in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rita’s Rewind? Do you plan to check out the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!