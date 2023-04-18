Power Rangers Lightning Collection Adds Rita Repulsa and The Mighty Minotaur

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers and the premiere of Power Rangers: Once and Always on Netflix with new Lightning Collection figures. Yesterday it was the Turbo Red Ranger T.J Johnson, Lightspeed Rescue Blue Ranger Chad Lee, and RPM Yellow Ranger Summer Landsdown. Today we're getting The Mighty Minotaur and a new Rita Repulsa!

Rita Repulsa unleashed the Mighty Minotaur on Angel Grove in the third episode of the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. The Mighty Minotaur has the distinction of being he first monster to be fought by the Power Rangers using their personal weapons. The Minotaur includes a club and shield as part of its 5 accessories while Rita Repulsa comes with additional face plates, alternate hands, and staff accessories. Pre-orders for both figures are available here at Entertainment Earth for $33.99 each with free US shipping on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Note that this is the first time we've seen a standalone Rita Repulsa figure in the Lightning Collection following a Lord Zedd & Rita Repulsa 2-pack that was launched in 2020, and it just might be the best-looking figure in the series to date. Just look at the face sculpt. You can almost hear her scream "Yes, cry! Cry harder, baby!". Details about some additional Lightning Collection figures that have been released in recent weeks can be found below.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Turbo Red Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Figure includes an auto blaster, Turbo Blade, and Turbo lightning sword.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection S.P.D. Yellow Ranger ($24.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes Delta Max Striker, Delta Morpher, effects piece, alternate unmasked head, and alternate hands.

Finally, the release date for the Lightning Collection Alien Rangers 5-Pack is coming up fast on June 1st. The figures are inspired by the Alien Rangers of Aquitar that we saw in Season 3 of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. When the Power Rangers lose their powers, Zordon called on the Alien Rangers from the planet Aquitar to defend the Earth in their stead. They were like "sure thing, we've got this".

The Alien Rangers 5-pack includes 6-inch scale figures of Delphine (White Ranger), Corcus (Black Ranger), Cestro (Blue Ranger), Aurico (Red Ranger), and Tideus (Yellow Ranger). Pre-orders are available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $120.99.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be premiering with Netflix around the world at these various times on April 19th, and features a confirmed returning cast with the likes of David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz, along with the new addition of Charlie Kersh as Trini Kwan's daughter Minh. As for what to expect from the story of the Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

If you want more, you can keep up with the latest Power Rangers news and action figure releases right here.