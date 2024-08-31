Nintendo Switch Deal Makes 92-Rated Game Just $2.99

A new Nintendo eShop deal makes a 92-rated Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that normally costs $29.99 just $2.99. The Nintendo eShop deal in question is available between now and September 10. It is not the only dirt cheap deal currently available on the Nintendo Switch digital store though. There are a few notable games that have been discounted to just a few bucks.

In terms of critical acclaim and popularity though, none match Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, a 2016 release from Firaxis Games and 2K, though it did not come to Nintendo Switch until 2018 when Aspyr Media ported the game on the behalf of the aforementioned duo. With its successor, Civilization VII, coming in February of next year, perhaps it is no surprise to see one of this generation’s greatest strategy games just a few dollars.

Other Dirt Cheap Nintendo Switch Games

Civilization VI – $2.99

The Messenger — $3.99

Castlevania: Anniversary Collection — $3.99

Stories Untold — $1.99

Flipping Death — $1.99

The Red Strings Club — $2.99

Fe — $3.99

Contra Anniversary Collection — $3.99



Exit the Gungeon — $2.49

Rogue Legacy — $2.99

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger — $3.99

FAR: Lone Sails — $2.09

Ape Out — $3.74

Minit — $2.49

The Survivalists — $2.49



Jenny LeClue – Detectivu — $2.99



SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog — $2.39



Crossing Souls — $2.24

Gris — $3.39

Retro City Rampage DX — $3.49

Shakedown Hawaii — $3.49

Huntdown — $3.99

Crypt of the NecroDancer — $3.99



Ruiner — $3.99

Hob: The Definitive Edition — $3.99

Donut County — $3.49

Disc Room — $3.74

Boomerrang X — $3.99

Bad North — $3.74

John Wick Hex — $3.99

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $3.74



Metro 2033 Redux — $3.99



Metro: Last Light Redux — $3.99



Full Metal Furies — $3.99



Atomicrops — $3.74



“Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Explore a new land, research technology, conquer your enemies, and go head-to-head with history’s most renowned leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.”

