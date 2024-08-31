PS2 and OG Xbox Game Is Gone Forever in Less Than 24 Hours

A PS2 and OG Xbox-era game and its sequel are going to be gone forever in less than 24 hours. The pair of games have long been inaccessible on PS2 and the original Xbox beyond the second-hand market, which of course requires owning and maintaining a PS2 or original Xbox to play said used copies. However, they have lived on and been available to purchase on PC, via GOG. This is coming to an end tomorrow, September 1, which means both games are going to be very difficult to buy going forward and expensive.

The pair of games are The Suffering and its sequel, The Suffering: Ties That Bind. The horror meets shooter games have both been discounted for the occasion from their normal prices of $9.99 to just $1.99 via an 80 percent discount. That said, time is obviously running out to buy them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unfamiliar with The Suffering, it debuted back in 2004 via developer Surreal Software and publisher Midway Games. At launch, the horror shooter was only available on the PS2 and Xbox, but it did come to PC later that year. Garnering Metacritic scores ranging from 77 to 80, depending on the platform, and moving 1.5 million units, The Suffering was successful enough to warrant a sequel, which is exactly what it got the following year.

In 2005, The Suffering: Ties That Bind was released via the same platforms and via the same duo. It received similar review scores, only coming in a drop lower than its predecessor, but it apparently did not sell well enough to justify any future beyond the second game, where the series ended. And now more than ever, it looks like the series will never return. If it does, it will have to be via the IP holder, WB Games.

The Suffering

“Experience the terror as you fight your way out of a maximum security penitentiary overrun with ghastly creatures. Your desperate bid to escape this horrific prison and the island that surrounds is only the beginning as you learn the truth behind The Suffering.”

The Suffering: Ties That Bind

“Fear What’s Inside. The City has its demons… and so do you. An inescapable enemy torment and persecutes torque. Even as he struggles to rid the streets of evil. The Dark Heart of the city can feel like a prison. Can you free yourself?”