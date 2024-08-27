Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Reveals First Trailer, Confirms Keanu Reeves as Shadow

It’s been a long wait, but the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally arrived. After teasing the announcement a few days ago, Paramount has finally offered a glimpse at what to expect when the movie arrives later this year. The trailer offers us a glimpse at Sega’s blue blur himself, as well as several other returning characters. However, the thing everyone has been most excited to see is Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow gets some moments to shine in the first trailer, and we finally get to hear him speak as well, with Keanu Reeves now confirmed in the role!

The first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 can be found below.

In addition to showing some scenes from the new movie, today’s trailer also offers some hints at the overall storyline. Shadow’s video game debut came in Sonic Adventure 2, and we’ve known for some time now that the film’s storyline would take some hints from that game. The first two Sonic films have established a very different universe from those games, so it will be interesting to see how the film is both similar and different from its source material.

Shadow first appeared in the Sonic Cinematic Universe in a stinger at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Shadow was not voiced in that scene, leaving many fans guessing who would end up cast in the role. For a while, rumors suggested that Hayden Christensen might play Shadow, but those rumors were debunked when reports about Reeves playing the role began to circulate. After all this time, it’s nice to finally have things confirmed, and hear how Reeves will portray the Sega favorite!

Shadow is clearly going to be one of the movie’s major antagonists, but Sonic 3 will also see the return of Jim Carrey as Doctor Robotnik. Robotnik seemingly perished at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and the trailer offers some hints at how the villain survived his fate. In the games, Shadow is an artificial organism created by Robotnik’s grandfather Gerald, and that will clearly be the case in the new movie, as well.

Today’s trailer offers us a lot of new information about Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it also raises a lot of questions about how things will play out. We’ll have some answers when the film arrives in theaters on December 20th.

