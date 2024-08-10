Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Released

After months of anticipation, the first teaser of Daredevil: Born Again has arrived. Though fans got first look at Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear through set photos months back, this teaser is the first official look of the property released by Marvel Studios. In addition to Cox’s Matt Murdock / Daredevil featured prominently throughout, Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) makes his terrifying return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Seemingly picking back up just moments after Echo’s post-credits scene, the teaser even gives fans a glimpse into the mayoral campaign of Wilson Fisk, lifting the “Mayor Fisk” storyline straight out of the comic book source material. See the entire trailer for yourself below.

Marvel Studios producer Brad Winderbaum compares the live-action Daredevil: Born Again to the animated X-Men ’97, as they’re both shows in the same continuity as their predecessors being picked back up years after first being canceled.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Winderbaum explained on an episode of The Official Marvel podcast. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” he added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.