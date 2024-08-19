Star Wars: The Acolyte Canceled After One Season

The Acolyte is no more. New trade reports suggest Lucasfilm isn’t moving forward with a second season of Star Wars: The Acolyte after the series ended up as one of the franchise’s most divisive releases. Although the series ended up with a relatively positive 78-percent Certified Fresh rating with critics, Rotten Tomatoes’ Audience Meter for the show stands at an abysmal 18-percent Rotten.

The first live-action series set in the Star Wars franchise’s High Republic era, The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg as twin characters that find themselves on opposite sides of the Force. Head writer Leslye Headland was surprisingly candid earlier this year when she was asked if she’d heard anything regarding a second outing for the show.

“Nothing,” Headland replied when asked if she’s heard anything about another season of The Acolyte. She even used both hands to make a big zero to emphasize her answer. “You have to take a break,” she continued. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

“My brain is still doing it,” she added with a laugh. “It’s almost like if you’re running, you can’t just stop, can’t shut off.”

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.