House of the Dragon Officially Ending With Season 4 at HBO

House of the Dragon will officially be ending with Season 4. HBO has also announced that Season 3 of HotD will begin production in “earlyish 2025,” according to showrunner Ryan Condal.

Condal also hinted that Season 3 (and Season 3) of the show will also follow the format of Season 2 and consist of eight episodes, stating: “I haven’t had discussions with HBO about it, I would just anticipate the cadence of the show, from dramatic storytelling perspective, will continue to be the same from Season 2 on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news of House of the Dragon ending was revealed during a press conference today, hours after the Season 2 Finale premiered on HBO and Max streaming. The sophomore season proved that House of the Dragon is one of the dominant TV shows in pop-culture right now – it’s also proven the viability of HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise as a larger universe of spinoff shows.

How Many Game of Thrones Spinoff Show Are There?

House of the Dragon takes place nearly 175 years before GoT; HBO has announced an Aegon the Conqueror series set 300 years before GoT, which would chronicle how the Targaryen Dynasty is first established in Westeros. HBO just revealed first footage of another prequel series in development, The Hedge Knight, which will be set less than 100 years before GoT and chronicle the legend of “Dunk and Egg.” The most recent announcement was that 10,000 Ships, a series set roughly 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones, is still in development.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.

Via Variety