The best Borderlands game is now 100% free to download and keep. To date, there have technically been 12 releases in the Borderlands series, but only four mainline games, with the fifth mainline game, Borderlands 4, on the way. Naturally, fans of the madcap, post-apocalyptic looter-shooter series have their favorite entries in the series up until this point. The favorite of a majority of fans though is no doubt Borderlands 2, a high point for the series critically, and the only game in the series to crack the 90s on Metacritic.

Those who have never played the high point of the series, now can do so for free via Amazon Prime, who is giving away free codes via the Epic Game Store. The catch is these codes are limited to Prime Gaming, which means an Amazon Prime subscription is required. Further, the codes are limited to PC. The game is available on consoles, but there are no console codes being given away. And of course, this is a limited time offer only available between now and the end of September.

Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, Borderlands 2 hit back in 2012. Set five years after the events of the first game, it is widely considered one of the great games of its console generation. Some even consider it among the all time greats.

“A new era of shoot and loot is about to begin,” reads an official description of the game. “Play as one of four new vault hunters facing off against a massive new world of creatures, psychos and the evil mastermind, Handsome Jack. Make new friends, arm them with a bazillion weapons and fight alongside them in 4 player co-op on a relentless quest for revenge and redemption across the undiscovered and unpredictable living planet.”

Once downloaded for free via Prime Gaming, subscribers can keep the game regardless of whether or not they maintain an active subscription. This is unlike some similar services, such as Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Game Pass, and PS Plus. You will need an Epic Games Store account to redeem the code though. An Epic Games Store account is free though.