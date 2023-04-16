Star Trek: Picard Season Finale Clip Shows the Enterprise-D's Return to Action

The USS Enterprise-D is Starfleet's cavalry in a clip from Thursday's series finale episode of Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 9, "Vox," the penultimate episode of the show, saw Jean-Luc Picard and his former crewmates going home. After fleeing the USS Titan as Borg sleeper agents among its young crew swarmed, Picard, William Riker, Deanna Troi, Geordi La Forge, Worf, Data, and Beverly Crusher returned to the Fleet Museum, which houses several notable ships from Starfleet's history. Upon arrival, Geordi revealed that he'd been slowly rebuilding the USS Enterprise-D and that it is ready for their use during this time of crisis.

A clip from the Star Trek: Picard series finale episode, "The Last Generation," released during The Ready Room aftershow, shows Picard in command of the Enterprise-D once again. He leads it back to Earth, where things are going poorly for Starfleet. The crew then discovers a Borg ship signature by Jupiter and departs. You can watch it below.

The return of the USS Enterprise-D in Star Trek: Picard

The USS Enterprise-D is the Galaxy-class version of the Enterprise, which Picard commanded throughout Star Trek: The Next Generation's seven seasons. The ship was destroyed during the events of the first Star Trek: The Next Generation movie, Star Trek Generations, crashing down to Veridian III. The Sovereign-class Enterprise-E replaced it, though that ship is unavailable to the crew at the time of Star Trek Picard's Season 3 for mysterious reasons.

In Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 9, Geordi reveals to his friends that, following the Prime Directive, Starfleet retrieved the Enterprise-D's saucer section from Veridian III to prevent it from unduly influencing worlds in the region. (That's not the only thing Starfleet retrieved from Veridian III. They also swung by and picked up Captain Kirk's body.) Geordi then set about restoring the rest of the Enterprise-D by taking parts from other ships (presumably other Galaxy-class starships). He even restored the original voice of the Enterprise-D's computer. He meant to unveil it to Picard and the rest of the crew as a surprise, but when the Borg is attacking, there's no time like the present.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard

The final episode of Star Trek: Picard premieres on Thursday on Paramount+. All previous Star Trek: Picard episodes (as well as all episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, and every other episode of Star Trek television) are streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.