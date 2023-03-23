Star Trek: Picard Season 3: All the Ships Shown at the Starfleet Museum in Episode 6

Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 6, "The Bounty," turned out to be chock full of Easter eggs as the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew aboard the USS Titan-A took a detour to reunite with Geordi La Forge at the Starfleet's fleet museum. Once there, fans were treated to a showcase of some of Star Trek's most iconic past Starships, at least those that survived their crews' adventures. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 6, "The Bounty" follow. Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Episode 6 sees the Titan heading for Daystrom Station, an off-the-books location housing dangerous Starfleet artifacts. However, Starfleet, compromised by the Changelings, are hot on their trail. With the away team stranded on Daystrom Station, the rest of the crew must take the Titan to the fleet museum and hope that Geordi can help them stage a rescue mission.

Geordi is reluctant and doesn't believe that what Picard is asking of him will help. While Picard and Geordi discuss the matter, Jack Crusher and Seven of Nine browse the ships on display at the museum. Jack sees an answer there, but before that, they and the viewers get to bask in Starfleet history. Here is every ship on display:

USS Defiant

The first ship that appears on the screen is the USS Defiant. The original Defiant was an experimental warship, the first of its kind, that Starfleet sent to Deep Space 9 to serve during the Dominion War, as seen in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. That ship didn't survive the conflict, but Starfleet awarded Captain Sisko special permission to rechristen a ship of the same class, the USS Sao Paolo, as the Defiant, carrying on the original ship's legacy. That ship is probably the one seen here at the Fleet Museum.

The Defiant has been getting around the Star Trek universe lately. The ship appeared in Star Trek: Prodigy

and is the title vessel of IDW Publishing's new ongoing Star Trek: Defiant series.

USS New Jersey

Well, this is a new one. Don't go scouring the internet for the USS New Jersey NCC-1975. This is its first appearance. So what's it doing in the fleet museum? On its face, it's an Easter egg honoring Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas, who was born in New Jersey in 1975.

It's also a way of getting a classic Constitution-class starship into the museum to honor Star Trek: The Original Series. They couldn't put the original Enterprise there because Kirk blew it up while outwitting Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Putting a different Constitution-class ship in the museum also means not making ad decision about whether to show the Enterprise in its original form or with the updated design seen in Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (as Star Trek: Picard Season 2 did).

USS Enterprise-A

"Kirk's Enterprise," as Jack Crusher describes it. The one that survived him, at least.

Kirk took command of the USS Enterprise-A following the destruction of the original Enterprise and his demotion from admiral back down to captain (where he really wanted to be) at the end of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. His first mission with the ship took place in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, with the crew shipping out on the vessel while it was still undergoing repairs from its shakedown cruise. It was in top form in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, its final appearance.

USS Voyager

Naturally, the USS Voyager is the ship that Seven of Nine lingers on the longest. Voyager was the titular ship of Star Trek: Voyager and, as Seven recalls, was the ship where Seven was reborn.

The Voyager made its name with its long voyage home from the Delta Quadrant, further out than any Starfleet vessel had gone before. It finally made it back to Earth in the two-part Star Trek: Voyager series finale episode, "Endgame."

HMS Bounty

One might not expect to see a Klingon Bird-of-Prey in a Starfleet museum, but there it is. This isn't any Bird-of-Prey though, it's the ship rechristened the HMS Bounty.

Like the Enterprise, this is a ship that the legendary James T. Kirk once commanded. After the Enterprise's destruction, Kirk and his crew escaped the Genesis planet by commandeering Kruge's ship. Once they were safe on Vulcan, they gave the ship a new name and used it to return to Earth and rescue whales from the 1980s in Star Trek IV.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 debuts new episodes on Thursdays on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are already streaming on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.