Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Confirms One Character Who Survived the Borg Attack

Star Trek: Picard's penultimate episode revealed the threat hiding behind Jack Crusher's red door: the Borg. It turns out that even after Starfleet reversed most of Jean-Luc Picard's assimilation, something of Locutus remained in his brain. Once misdiagnosed as irumodic syndrome, Picard passed this genetic technology down to his and Beverly Crusher's son, which is why the Borg Queen and her Changeling allies have been searching for him. During the Frontier Day celebration, the Borg strike, assimilating the young crews of all ships in the vicinity and taking control of the networked Starfleet vessels (ironically, the idea of Admiral Elizabeth Shelby).

One ship destroyed in the chaos is the U.S.S. Excelsior. This caused some concern among Star Trek: Picard fans who have been watching since the first season since, at last check, Elnor, a young Romulan featured in those two seasons, had been stationed aboard the Excelsior. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas tweeted some good news: "Elnor was not on the Excelsior."

What happened to Elnor in Star Trek: Picard?

Elnor is a Romulan displaced by the diaspora that followed the Romulan sun going supernova. Though he lived among Qowat Milat nuns, Elnor came to look up to Picard, who often visited him on the planet Vashti, as a father figure.

Elnor joined Picard in the show's first season as Picard searched for more information about Data's daughter, Soji, who was behind Romulan lines. After completing that mission, Elnor became the first Romulan to enlist in Starfleet Academy.

Starfleet posted Cadet Elnor aboard the U.S.S. Excelsior but got pulled into an alternate, much darker timeline along with the rest of Picard's ad hoc crew. He died in that timeline, but Q restored Elnor to life before himself perishing.

Elnor being posted to the Excelsior is why that ship's destruction raised alarm bells for fans. Matalas didn't explain where Elnor got to, and actor Evan Evagora is one of several previous Picard cast members who didn't participate in the show's final season. However, it should be some comfort for fans to know that he's safe for now.

