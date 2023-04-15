The Mandalorian & Star Trek: Picard Game-Changer Eps + The Marvels Trailer Breakdown

The ComicBook Nation Crew recaps the game-changing penultimate episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 and Star Trek: Picard Season 3 – plus we breakdown the trailer for The Marvels, drop an early review of Evil Dead Rise, and breakdown the latest big reveals from Warner Bros. Discovery's DC and Harry Potter Universes. PLUS, some big new Marvel Comics launches!

In our BONUS ROUND on YouTube, we talk to The Mandalorian's Axe Woves actor, Simon Kassianides!

In his review of Star Trek: Picard Season 3, Comicbook.com's Jamie Lovett said that this final season seizes "the opportunity, perhaps the last one anyone will ever have, to give the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast the sendoff they always deserved and to celebrate the golden age of Star Trek by bringing its legacy... back to the forefront of the Star Trek universe... the team succeeded on all counts, and Picard's third season, despite being billed as the crew's final adventure, is likely to have viewers clamoring for more. Rating: 5 out of 5."

