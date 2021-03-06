Star Trek: Discovery, Picard Earn 7 Nominations at 2021 Saturn Awards
Paramount+'s expanding Star Trek universe had a strong showing at 2021's Saturn Awards nominations. Between Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the franchise garnered a total of seven nominations, including Best Science Fiction Television Series nominations for both shows. Patrick Stewart, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Isa Briones, and Jeri Ryan earned individual acting nominations in different categories. With five Star Trek shows in production this year and three expected to debut new seasons before 2021 ends, it should be interesting to see how the franchise continues to gain recognition in coming years. Keep reading to see where the franchise picked up nominations and the other nominees in those categories.
The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films presents the Saturn Awards each year to honor the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genre fiction on television, streaming, and film. This year is the 46th annual celebration of the Saturn Awards. The eligibility period was extended, running from July 15, 2019, until November 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming and VOD entrants were also allowed into the film categories. The awards ceremony is currently in the planning stages for later this year.
Best Science Fiction Television Series - Star Trek: Discovery
- Doctor Who (BBC America)
- Lost in Space (Netflix)
- Pandora (The CW)
- Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
- Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
- Westworld (HBO)
Best Actor on a Television Series - Patrick Stewart
- Henry Cavill - The Witcher (Netflix)
- Mike Colter - Evil (CBS)
- Grant Gustin - The Flash (The CW)
- Sam Heughan - Outlander (Starz)
- Jonathan Majors - Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Patrick Stewart - Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Best Actress on a Television Series - Sonequa Martin-Green
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander (Starz)
- Melissa Benoist - Supergirl (The CW)
- Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
- Sonequa Martin-Green - Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Thandie Newton - Westworld (HBO)
- Candice Patton - The Flash (The CW)
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series - Doug Jones
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Tony Dalton - Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Michael Emerson- Evil (CBS)
- Doug Jones - Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Richard Rankin - Outlander (Starz)
- Norman Reedus- The Walking Dead (AMC)
- Luke Wilson - Stargirl (The CW)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series - Isa Briones
- Freya Allan - The Witcher (Netflix)
- Brec Bassinger - Stargirl (The CW)
- Isa Briones - Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
- Maxwell Jenkins - Lost in Space (Netflix)
- Madison Lintz- Bosch (Amazon)
- Cassady McClincy- The Walking Dead (AMC)
- Erin Moriarty - The Boys (Amazon)
Best Guest Starring Performance on Television - Jeri Ryan
- Jon Cryer - Supergirl (The CW)
- Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Mark Hamill - What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan - The Walking Dead (AMC)
- Kate Mulgrew - Mr. Mercedes (Audience)
- Billy Porter - The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
- Jeri Ryan - Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)