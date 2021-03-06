Star Trek: Discovery, Picard Earn 7 Nominations at 2021 Saturn Awards

Paramount+'s expanding Star Trek universe had a strong showing at 2021's Saturn Awards nominations. Between Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, the franchise garnered a total of seven nominations, including Best Science Fiction Television Series nominations for both shows. Patrick Stewart, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Isa Briones, and Jeri Ryan earned individual acting nominations in different categories. With five Star Trek shows in production this year and three expected to debut new seasons before 2021 ends, it should be interesting to see how the franchise continues to gain recognition in coming years. Keep reading to see where the franchise picked up nominations and the other nominees in those categories.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films presents the Saturn Awards each year to honor the best science fiction, fantasy, horror, and other genre fiction on television, streaming, and film. This year is the 46th annual celebration of the Saturn Awards. The eligibility period was extended, running from July 15, 2019, until November 15, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Streaming and VOD entrants were also allowed into the film categories. The awards ceremony is currently in the planning stages for later this year.

