The Saturn Awards Nominations Include Joker, Birds Of Prey, New Mutants And More
The 2021 Saturn Award nominations are out, and they include a number of comic book projects, including Joker which, at more than a year old, landed on the list because the Saturn Awards don't go from calendar year to calendar year, but rather during a designated period between when the last Saturn Awards stopped taking works for consideration and when the current awards started. That puts the Clown Prince of Crime in direct competition with his protege-cum-competitor, Harley Quinn, since Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is also nominated, alongside other movies like the Valiant adaptation Bloodshot.
There are over forty categories, featuring film and TV projects released between July 15, 2019 and November 15, 2020. Warner Bros. earned the most nominations for any studio, with Disney coming in second; on the small screen, The CW's Arrowverse helped drive it to the most TV nominations.
You can see the full rundown of nominees below.
FILM
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)
Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The New Mutants (20th Century Films / Walt Disney Studios)
The Old Guard (Netflix)
Best Science Fiction Release
Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
Gemini Man (Paramount Pictures)
Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
Best Fantasy Film Release
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)
The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)
The Witches (HBO Max)
Best Horror Film Release
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Freaky (Universal Pictures)
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Midsommar (A24)
Ready or Not (Searchlight Pictures)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)
Best Action/Adventure Film Release
1917 (Universal Pictures)
Bad Boys for Life (Columbia Pictures)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures)
The Gentlemen (STX Films)
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Best Thriller Film Release
Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
The Good Liar (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Irishman (Netflix)
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Mank (Netflix)
Uncut Gems (A24)
Best Actor in a Film
Daniel Craig
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Delroy Lindo
Da Five Bloods (Netflix)
Ewan McGregor
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Gary Oldman
Mank (Netflix)
Aaron Paul
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Joaquin Phoenix
Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
John David Washington
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Actress in a Film
Rebecca Ferguson
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Yifei Liu
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Elisabeth Moss
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Natalie Portman
Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
Daisy Ridley
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Margot Robbie
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Charlize Theron
The Old Guard (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Adam Driver
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
Chris Evans
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Bill Hader
It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ian McDiarmid
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
Robert Pattinson
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Donnie Yen
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Zazie Beetz
Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ellen Burstyn
Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)
Jamie Lee Curtis
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Ana De Armas
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Linda Hamilton
Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
Amanda Seyfried
Mank (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film
Ella Jay Basco
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Julia Butters
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Kyliegh Curran
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Roman Griffin Davis
Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
Lexy Kolker
Freaks (Well Go USA)
JD McCrary
The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Director
J.J. Abrams Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Niki Caro
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Mike Flanagan
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Christopher Nolan
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Gina Prince-Bythewood
The Old Guard (Netflix)
Quentin Tarantino
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Leigh Whannell
The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)
Best Film Screenplay
Mike Flanagan
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won
Parasite (Neon)
Christopher Nolan
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Quentin Tarantino
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Editing
Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Bob Ducsay
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Mike Flanagan
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jennifer Lame
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Fred Raskin
Once Upon a Tim In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Jinmo Yang
Parasite (Neon)
Best Film Production Design
Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Nathan Crowley
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mark Friedberg
Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Barbara Ling
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Patrick Tatopoulos
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
Ra Vincent
Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Film Composer
Ludwig Goransson
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Nathan Johnson
Knives Out (Lionsgate)
Jaeil Jung
Parasite (Neon)
Thomas Newman
1917 (Universal Pictures)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Mank (Netflix)
John Williams
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Costume
Erin Benach
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Bina Daigeler
Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)
Michael Kaplan
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Arianne Phillips
Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)
Mayes C. Rubeo
Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
Albert Wolsky
Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Film Make-Up
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice
Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)
Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur
Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.
It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Arjen Tuiten, David White
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)
Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Best Film Visual / Special Effects
Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris
Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)
Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks
It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Ken Egly, Robert Legato
The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)
Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers
Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack
Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)
Best Independent Film Release
Angel of Mine (Lionsgate)
Encounter (Vega Baby)
The Aeronauts (Amazon)
Color Out of Space (RLJ Entertainment)
Freaks (Well Go USA)
Palm Springs (Neon)
Possessor (Neon / Elevation Pictures)
Best International Film Release
Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)
The Nightingale (IFC Films)
Official Secrets (IFC Films)
Parasite (Neon)
Sputnik (IFC Midnight)
The Whistlers (Magnolia Pictures)
Best Animated Film Release
Abominable (Universal Pictures)
The Addams Family (United Artists Releasing)
Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)
Onward (Walt Disney Studios)
Spies in Disguise (20th Century Pictures)
Trolls: World Tour (Universal Pictures)
TELEVISION
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
Batwoman (The CW)
The Boys (Amazon)
The Flash (The CW)
Stargirl (The CW)
Supergirl (The CW)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Best Science Fiction Television Series
Doctor Who (BBC America)
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Pandora (The CW)
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Westworld (HBO)
Best Fantasy Television Series
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
For All Mankind (Apple TV)
Locke & Key (Netflix)
The Magicians (SyFy)
Outlander (Starz)
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
The Witcher (Netflix)
Best Horror Television Series
Creepshow (Shudder)
Evil (CBS)
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Servant (Apple TV)
The Walking Dead (AMC)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Action/Thriller Television Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Castle Rock (Hulu)
The Outpost (The CW)
Pennyworth (Epix)
Riverdale (The CW)
Snowpiercer (TNT)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)
Best Television Presentation (under 10 Episodes)
Amazing Stories (Apple TV)
Dracula (Netflix)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
His Dark Materials (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Perry Mason (HBO)
Best Animated Television Series
Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
Family Guy (Fox)
Primal (Adult Swim)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
The Simpsons (Fox)
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney XD)
Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media
Enola Holmes (Netflix)
Extraction (Netflix)
Shirley (Hulu)
The Vast of Night (Amazon)
Best Actor on a Television Series
Henry Cavill
The Witcher (Netflix)
Mike Colter
Evil (CBS)
Grant Gustin
The Flash (The CW)
Sam Heughan
Outlander (Starz)
Jonathan Majors
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Patrick Stewart
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Best Actress on a Television Series
Caitriona Balfe
Outlander (Starz)
Melissa Benoist
Supergirl (The CW)
Regina King
Watchmen (HBO)
Sonequa Martin-Green
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Thandie Newton
Westworld (HBO)
Candice Patton
The Flash (The CW)
Rhea Seehorn
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series
Jonathan Banks
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Tony Dalton
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Michael Emerson
Evil (CBS)
Doug Jones
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Richard Rankin
Outlander (Starz)
Norman Reedus
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Luke Wilson
Stargirl (The CW)
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series
Natasia Demetriou
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Cynthia Erivo
The Outsider (HBO)
Melissa McBride
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Colby Minifie
Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)
Danielle Panabaker
The Flash (The CW)
Sophie Skelton
Outlander (Starz)
Tessa Thompson
Westworld (HBO)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series
Freya Allan
The Witcher (Netflix)
Brec Bassinger
Stargirl (The CW)
Isa Briones
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Maxwell Jenkins
Lost in Space (Netflix)
Madison Lintz
Bosch (Amazon)
Cassady McClincy
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Erin Moriarty
The Boys (Amazon)
Best Guest Starring Performance on Television
Jon Cryer
Supergirl (The CW)
Giancarlo Esposito
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Mark Hamill
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
The Walking Dead (AMC)
Kate Mulgrew
Mr. Mercedes (Audience)
Billy Porter
The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)
Jeri Ryan
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
HOME ENTERTAINMENT
Best Classic Film DVD/BD Release
4D Man
Kino
The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)
Kino
Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)
Kino
Hercules in the Haunted World (Special Edition)
Kino
The Magic Sword
Kino
Robocop (Director’s Cut)
Arrow
The War of the Worlds (1953)
Criterion
Best Television Series DVD/BD Release
Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Complete Collection
Kino Lorber
Creepshow: Season One
Image Entertainment
The Librarians: The Complete Series
Electric Entertainment
Mission: Impossible – The Original TV Series
Paramount Home Entertainment
The Outsider: The First Season
HBO
Shazam: The Complete Live Action Series
Warner Archive Collection
The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Best Film Collection DVD/BD Release
Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection
Shout Factory
The Fly Collection
Shout Factory
Gamera: The Complete Collection
Arrow
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975
Criterion Collection
Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection
Kino
Laurel & Hardy: The Definitive Restorations
MVD Entertainment
Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman
Criterion Collection
Best 4K Film Release
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection
Universal Home Entertainment
Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
Lionsgate
Flash Gordon Limited Edition
Arrow
Jaws 45th Anniversary
Universal Home Entertainment
Knives Out
Lionsgate
Mad Max
Kino Lorber
The Shining
Warner
War of the Worlds (2005)
Paramount Home Entertainment
LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION
Best Live Stage Production
Anastasia
Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Frankenstein
A Noise Within
Good Boys
Pasadena Playhouse
Once
Cerritos Center/3D Theatricals
Shrek Musical
Cerritos Center/3D Theatricals
Witch
Geffen Playhouse
There is no firm date yet for this year's ceremony, which is being planned for later in 2021.