The Saturn Awards Nominations Include Joker, Birds Of Prey, New Mutants And More

The 2021 Saturn Award nominations are out, and they include a number of comic book projects, including Joker which, at more than a year old, landed on the list because the Saturn Awards don't go from calendar year to calendar year, but rather during a designated period between when the last Saturn Awards stopped taking works for consideration and when the current awards started. That puts the Clown Prince of Crime in direct competition with his protege-cum-competitor, Harley Quinn, since Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is also nominated, alongside other movies like the Valiant adaptation Bloodshot.

There are over forty categories, featuring film and TV projects released between July 15, 2019 and November 15, 2020. Warner Bros. earned the most nominations for any studio, with Disney coming in second; on the small screen, The CW's Arrowverse helped drive it to the most TV nominations.

You can see the full rundown of nominees below.

FILM

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bloodshot (Sony Pictures)

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The New Mutants (20th Century Films / Walt Disney Studios)

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Science Fiction Release

Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Gemini Man (Paramount Pictures)

Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Studios)

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Fantasy Film Release

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony Pictures)

The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Sonic the Hedgehog (Paramount Pictures)

The Witches (HBO Max)

Best Horror Film Release

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Freaky (Universal Pictures)

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Midsommar (A24)

Ready or Not (Searchlight Pictures)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

1917 (Universal Pictures)

Bad Boys for Life (Columbia Pictures)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal Pictures)

The Gentlemen (STX Films)

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Thriller Film Release

Da Five Bloods (Netflix)

The Good Liar (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Mank (Netflix)

Uncut Gems (A24)

Best Actor in a Film

Daniel Craig

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Delroy Lindo

Da Five Bloods (Netflix)

Ewan McGregor

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gary Oldman

Mank (Netflix)

Aaron Paul

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Joaquin Phoenix

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

John David Washington

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Actress in a Film

Rebecca Ferguson

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Yifei Liu

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Elisabeth Moss

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Natalie Portman

Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Daisy Ridley

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Margot Robbie

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Charlize Theron

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Adam Driver

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Chris Evans

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Bill Hader

It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ian McDiarmid

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Robert Pattinson

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Donnie Yen

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Zazie Beetz

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ellen Burstyn

Lucy in the Sky (Searchlight Pictures)

Jamie Lee Curtis

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Ana De Armas

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Linda Hamilton

Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Amanda Seyfried

Mank (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film

Ella Jay Basco

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Julia Butters

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Kyliegh Curran

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Roman Griffin Davis

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Lexy Kolker

Freaks (Well Go USA)

JD McCrary

The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Director

J.J. Abrams Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Niki Caro

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Mike Flanagan

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Christopher Nolan

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Gina Prince-Bythewood

The Old Guard (Netflix)

Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Leigh Whannell

The Invisible Man (Universal Pictures)

Best Film Screenplay

Mike Flanagan

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won

Parasite (Neon)

Christopher Nolan

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd. /Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Editing

Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Bob Ducsay

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Mike Flanagan

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jennifer Lame

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fred Raskin

Once Upon a Tim In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Jinmo Yang

Parasite (Neon)

Best Film Production Design

Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Nathan Crowley

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mark Friedberg

Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Barbara Ling

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Patrick Tatopoulos

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Ra Vincent

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Composer

Ludwig Goransson

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Nathan Johnson

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Jaeil Jung

Parasite (Neon)

Thomas Newman

1917 (Universal Pictures)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Mank (Netflix)

John Williams

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Costume

Erin Benach

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Bina Daigeler

Mulan (Walt Disney Studios / Disney Plus)

Michael Kaplan

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Arianne Phillips

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (Sony Pictures)

Mayes C. Rubeo

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

Albert Wolsky

Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Film Make-Up

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice

Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur

Doctor Sleep (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr.

It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Arjen Tuiten, David White

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Walt Disney Studios)

Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films / Lionsgate)

Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects

Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris

Ad Astra (Searchlight Pictures)

Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks

It Chapter Two (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ken Egly, Robert Legato

The Lion King (Walt Disney Studios)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios)

Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers

Tenet (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack

Terminator: Dark Fate (Paramount Pictures)

Best Independent Film Release

Angel of Mine (Lionsgate)

Encounter (Vega Baby)

The Aeronauts (Amazon)

Color Out of Space (RLJ Entertainment)

Freaks (Well Go USA)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Possessor (Neon / Elevation Pictures)

Best International Film Release

Jojo Rabbit (Searchlight Pictures)

The Nightingale (IFC Films)

Official Secrets (IFC Films)

Parasite (Neon)

Sputnik (IFC Midnight)

The Whistlers (Magnolia Pictures)

Best Animated Film Release

Abominable (Universal Pictures)

The Addams Family (United Artists Releasing)

Frozen II (Walt Disney Studios)

Onward (Walt Disney Studios)

Spies in Disguise (20th Century Pictures)

Trolls: World Tour (Universal Pictures)

TELEVISION

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series

Batwoman (The CW)

The Boys (Amazon)

The Flash (The CW)

Stargirl (The CW)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Science Fiction Television Series

Doctor Who (BBC America)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Pandora (The CW)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Westworld (HBO)

Best Fantasy Television Series

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

The Magicians (SyFy)

Outlander (Starz)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Best Horror Television Series

Creepshow (Shudder)

Evil (CBS)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Servant (Apple TV)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Castle Rock (Hulu)

The Outpost (The CW)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Riverdale (The CW)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Best Television Presentation (under 10 Episodes)

Amazing Stories (Apple TV)

Dracula (Netflix)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

His Dark Materials (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Animated Television Series

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Family Guy (Fox)

Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney XD)

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media

Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Extraction (Netflix)

Shirley (Hulu)

The Vast of Night (Amazon)

Best Actor on a Television Series

Henry Cavill

The Witcher (Netflix)

Mike Colter

Evil (CBS)

Grant Gustin

The Flash (The CW)

Sam Heughan

Outlander (Starz)

Jonathan Majors

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Patrick Stewart

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Best Actress on a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe

Outlander (Starz)

Melissa Benoist

Supergirl (The CW)

Regina King

Watchmen (HBO)

Sonequa Martin-Green

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Thandie Newton

Westworld (HBO)

Candice Patton

The Flash (The CW)

Rhea Seehorn

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series

Jonathan Banks

Better Call Saul (AMC)



Tony Dalton

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Michael Emerson

Evil (CBS)

Doug Jones

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Richard Rankin

Outlander (Starz)

Norman Reedus

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Luke Wilson

Stargirl (The CW)

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series

Natasia Demetriou

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Cynthia Erivo

The Outsider (HBO)

Melissa McBride

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Colby Minifie

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)

Danielle Panabaker

The Flash (The CW)

Sophie Skelton

Outlander (Starz)

Tessa Thompson

Westworld (HBO)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series

Freya Allan

The Witcher (Netflix)

Brec Bassinger

Stargirl (The CW)

Isa Briones

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Maxwell Jenkins

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Madison Lintz

Bosch (Amazon)

Cassady McClincy

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Erin Moriarty

The Boys (Amazon)

Best Guest Starring Performance on Television

Jon Cryer

Supergirl (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Mark Hamill

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Kate Mulgrew

Mr. Mercedes (Audience)

Billy Porter

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

Jeri Ryan

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT

Best Classic Film DVD/BD Release

4D Man

Kino

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)

Kino

Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Kino

Hercules in the Haunted World (Special Edition)

Kino

The Magic Sword

Kino

Robocop (Director’s Cut)

Arrow

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Criterion

Best Television Series DVD/BD Release

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Complete Collection

Kino Lorber

Creepshow: Season One

Image Entertainment

The Librarians: The Complete Series

Electric Entertainment

Mission: Impossible – The Original TV Series

Paramount Home Entertainment

The Outsider: The First Season

HBO

Shazam: The Complete Live Action Series

Warner Archive Collection

The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

Best Film Collection DVD/BD Release

Abbott & Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection

Shout Factory

The Fly Collection

Shout Factory

Gamera: The Complete Collection

Arrow

Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Criterion Collection

Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection

Kino

Laurel & Hardy: The Definitive Restorations

MVD Entertainment

Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman

Criterion Collection

Best 4K Film Release

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection

Universal Home Entertainment

Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut

Lionsgate

Flash Gordon Limited Edition

Arrow

Jaws 45th Anniversary

Universal Home Entertainment

Knives Out

Lionsgate

Mad Max

Kino Lorber

The Shining

Warner

War of the Worlds (2005)

Paramount Home Entertainment

LIVE STAGE PRODUCTION

Best Live Stage Production

Anastasia

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Frankenstein

A Noise Within

Good Boys

Pasadena Playhouse

Once

Cerritos Center/3D Theatricals

Shrek Musical

Cerritos Center/3D Theatricals

Witch

Geffen Playhouse

There is no firm date yet for this year's ceremony, which is being planned for later in 2021.