Star Trek Preview: Sisko Goes God Mode In Day of Blood Finale

Star Trek's "Day of Blood" event comes to a head in Star Trek #12, from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Angel Unzueta, colorist Marissa Louise, and letterer Clayton Cowles. The penultimate chapter of "Day of Blood" saw Alexander, Worf's son, struck down by Kahless II, the mad Klingon Emperor bent on killing the gods and anyone who stands in the way of his Red Path. That sight set off Captain Benjamin Sisko, who is now channeling the power of Prophets to stave off the power of the Orb of Destruction. What happens next should be exciting to see. You can take a look at the preview pages from Star Trek #12, released by IDW Publishing, below.

IDW's synopsis for Star Trek #12 reads, "The crossover event between Star Trek and Star Trek: Defiant comes to a thrilling conclusion in part five of Day of Blood! Using powers bestowed upon him by the Prophets, emissary Benjamin Sisko withstands the god-killing weapon for now, but forces of the Orb of Destruction wear on him with each passing moment. Meanwhile, Worf agonizes over a fatal wound of his own that he can never hope to heal. What will become of our heroes? What will become of the universe? Can the crews of the Theseus and Defiant stop the godkiller once and for all?"

Star Trek #12 goes on sale on September 27th. The issue's solicitation text and preview pages follow.