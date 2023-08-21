Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Next Mission Begins In The Scorpius Run Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds fans who are missing the Paramount+ series after its cliffhanger season finale are in luck.. IDW Publishing is launching its second Star Trek: Strange New Worlds miniseries this week. Having previously bridged the gap between Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' first two seasons with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma, IDW presents a lost adventure starring the USS Enterprise crew in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run. Mike Johnson and Ryan Parrot, who have worked together on previous Star Trek comics, are working with veteran Star Trek comics artist Angel Hernandez are working together on the four-issue series. Here's the synopsis for the first issue from IDW Publishing:

"Come back to Strange New Worlds with a never-before-seen adventure of the hit Paramount+ show! Set course with Captain Pike and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise to the Scorpius constellation! As they venture into the unknown, the Enterprise crew learn what it truly means to traverse through the strange and unfamiliar when they lose contact with Starfleet and find themselves trapped in unexplored space!"

IDW Publishing has released a preview of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #1. You can see the preview pages, along with the issue's solicitation text, below. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Scorpius Run #1 goes on sale on August 23rd.