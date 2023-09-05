Star Trek: very Short Treks Announced, Trailer Released

Star Trek is celebrating 50 years of Star Trek: The Animated Series this Star Trek Day. Paramount has announced Star Trek: very Short Treks, a a series of five animated promotional shorts that will debut weekly. It's also launching the comic book Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier (presumably named for Lou Scheimer, the co-founder of Filmation who produced Star Trek: The Animated Series and voiced four of its characters). Star Trek: very Short Treks and Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier will debut on Friday, September 8th as part of the 2023 Star Trek Day festivities.

CBS Studios' Star Trek: very Short Treks shorts are done in the style of Star Trek: The Animated Series. Star Trek: very Short Treks includes fan-favorite characters voiced by stars from across the Star Trek franchise, including the previously announced Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker, Doug Jones as Saru, and Armin Shimerman as Quark. Joining them are Ethan Peck as Spock, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Connor Trinneer as Trip Tucker, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Noël Wells as Tendi, and George Takei as Sulu.

Casper Kelly, known for the viral hit "Too Many Cooks" and who worked on Star Trek: Short Treks, served as a creative consultant on Star Trek: very Short Treks. The first Star Trek: very Short Treks spot will debut on Star Trek Day, September 8th, on StarTrek.com and the official Star Trek YouTube channel. Four additional animated spots will debut weekly on Wednesdays through October 4th at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. Their titles and the release schedule follow:

September 8th – "Skin a Cat"

September 13th – "Holiday Party"

September 20th – "Worst Contact"

September 27th – "Holograms, All the Way Down"

October 4th – "Walk, Don't Run"

Kelly also worked with IDW Publishing on Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier. The first chapter of the comic will debut on September 8th on StarTrek.com with additional chapters debuting weekly on Wednesdays on StarTrek.com at 10:00 A.M., PT/1:00 P.M., ET. Physical copies will be available at New York Comic Con in October.

This Star Trek Day marks the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Animated Series. In addition to Star Trek: very Short Treks and Star Trek: The Animated Celebration Presents The Scheimer Barrier, Star Trek is celebrating five decades of animation with its current animated hit comedy, Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans can attend free promotional screenings of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4, offering sneak peeks, free concessions, giveaways, and more. Fans can register here. The screenings will occur in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary, and London.