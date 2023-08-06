Star Trek Finally Reunites Spock and Scotty

Star Trek: The Next Generation occurs about a century after Star Trek: The Original Series. Yet, it still managed to feature appearances by members of the original USS Enterprise crew. Spock (Leonard Nimoy) appeared in the second part of the two-part "Unifcation" story to celebrate Star Trek's 25th anniversary. Mr. Scott (James Doohan) appeared in the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode "Relics" in the following season. However, Star Trek: The Next Generation did not reunite the two Star Trek icons. The latest issue of Star Trek: Defiant, the most recent chapter of the Star Trek: Day of Blood crossover with the flagship Star Trek series, rectified that oversight, bringing the two former Enterprise crewmembers together for the first time in decades.

Star Trek, which, along with Defiant, is being written as if in canon between the end of Star Trek: Voyager and the film Star Trek: Nemesis, established that Mr. Scott returned to Starfleet after being rescued from a transporter buffer by the Enterrpise-D crew. "Relics" showed that Scott felt left behind by the era's new technology. Luckily, Starfleet had the perfect project for him in refitting the USS Theseus, the experimental ship first introduced in Star Trek: Year Five, IDW's series that served as a concluding arc to Star Trek: The Original Series. Captain Benjamin Sisko returned from the Celestial Temple and took command of the Theseus to hunt down whoever had been killing gods in the galaxy. Scotty has served as the ship's Chief Engineer during its mission.

Worf was also part of the Theseus' crew until Sisko proved willing to sacrifice Worf's son to stop the deicidal killer, revealed to Emperor Kahless II. Worf went AWOL, stealing the USS Defiant to pursue Kahless in another way. Stealing a Starfleet vessel is no easy task. Worf got help from Spock, who now serves as First Officer aboard the stolen ship.

Sisko's and Worf's crews are forced to join forces after the Defiant uncovers Kahless's plans. They meet on Qo'noS, the Klingon homeworld, where Kahless plans to make a bloody statement that the galaxy cannot ignore. The Defiant lands on the planet's surface, and most of the crews of both ships form an away team. Scott is left to keep the Theseus from being destroyed in the planet's orbit. When things get scary, Spock beams aboard the Theseus to offer his old friend a hand.

It's plain in the panels that Scott and Spock are happy to see one another. However, Spock is still Spock and stops short of granting Scotty's request for a hug.

Star Trek: Defiant #6 is on sale now. Star Trek: Day of Blood continues in Star Trek #11, releasing August 11th.