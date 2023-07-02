Star Trek Halloween Series Starring Next Generation Crew Announced

The Star Trek: The Next Generation (and Star Trek: Picard Season 3) crew will embark on a mission for Halloween hijinks in a new Star Trek comic series this October. IDW Publishing has announced Star Trek: Holo-Ween, a four-issue miniseries from writer Chris Sequeira (Justice League Adventures) and artist Joe Eisma (Morning Glories) that combines the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation holodeck episodes with the spooky season spirit. Francesco Francavilla provides Cover A for Star Trek: Holo-Ween #1, and Eisma provides Cover B. Star Trek: Holo-Ween's plot sees Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the U.S.S Enterprise crew attempting to unwind after a difficult mission by celebrating the Earth holiday of Halloween. While the Enterprise crew aims for the celebration to be a treat, things quickly start going wrong. Here's the official synopsis from IDW Publishing:

"After enduring an anxiety-ridden passage through a solar storm, Captain Picard and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise take to celebrating Halloween to reset the mood. But while the Earth holiday involves sweet treats and other festivities, they soon learn that fear is in season when crew members begin to go missing one by one."

(Photo: Francesco Francavilla, IDW Publishing)

Star Trek: Holo-Ween #1 is one of several new Star Trek comics coming from IDW Publishing in October, as the publisher has been expanding its line of Star Trek Universe comic books. Star Trek: Picard's Academy, a new series following Jean-Luc Picard during his days as a Starfleet Cadet at Starfleet Academy, also launches in October. Star Trek's first comic book crossover event, "Day of Blood," concludes in Star Trek #12, but Star Trek fans can relive its events through the eyes of Shaxs' from Star Trek: Lower Decks in the Star Trek: Day of Blood: Shaxs' Best Day one-shot.

The Star Trek: The Motion Picture miniseries Echoes also concludes in October, while Star Trek: Defiant embarks on its next story arc, "A Piece of the Action." Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will continue its second comic book miniseries, The Scorpius Run.

(Photo: Joe Eisma, IDW Publishing)

Star Trek: Holo-Ween #1 goes on sale on October 4th. The issue's official solicitation text follows.